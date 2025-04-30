"It’s not my business" —When Tom Hardy revealed how he got into an acting career from his passion to serve a purpose

Tom Hardy is one of the most well-known actors of his generation. From playing the antagonist in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises to the protagonist in George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road, he has played a variety of roles and continues to do so with his most recent role as a fixer in the Paramount+ TV series, MobLand.

Ad

In 2024, Tom Hardy played the role of Johnny Davis, leader of a growing motorcycle club in 1960s Chicago, in The Bikeriders. While promoting the movie in an interview with Forbes dated June 18, 2024, he revealed how his passion for working landed him in this industry. He said,

"I never really chased wanting to be a celebrity or be famous or anything like that. I love working. If I don’t work, I love doing jiu-jitsu. I will find fun in what I do. I’m curious and I want to be part of and useful and serve a purpose."

Ad

Trending

When asked about his method of acting, Tom Hardy said,

"You take what works for you and everybody’s different - in the same way I wouldn’t advise another actor how to do something. It’s not my business. It’s a language - any method necessary. If anything, I’ve refined that to just the joy of storytelling."

Ad

Tom Hardy on what intrigued him to take on his role in The Bikeriders

Ad

The Bikeriders is based on the eponymous 1968 photography book by Danny Lyon. Jeff Nichols wrote the screenplay and directed the movie. It premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023, and was released in US theaters on June 21, 2024.

Also read: MobLand episode 6: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

In the aforementioned interview with Forbes, Tom Hardy was asked why he decided to star in the movie. He replied,

Ad

"I'm drawn to a certain group of people. There’s new people coming up all the time and there’s older, older generations too, but there’s a tribe. From that familial group, two of them have said, 'Listen - Jeff is really special. He has really got it for film. Jeff has a project he wants to come to you about because he’s casting it and he’s interested in maybe working together with you.'"

Ad

Hardy further said that this is what compelled him to meet Nichols and listen to what he had to say. Elvis star Austin Butler and Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer also starred alongside Hardy in the movie. Butler appeared as Benny Cross, while Comer played Benny's wife, Kathy Cross.

Also read: "I want to be young again" - When Tom Hardy made his feelings clear about playing characters his age

Tom Hardy opened up about his mindset towards acting

Tom Hardy at MobLand Premiere in NY (Image via Getty)

Tom Hardy began his career as a model when he won The Big Breakfast's Find Me a Supermodel competition at the age of 21. He was studying at the Drama Centre of London when he landed the role of US Army Private John Janovec in the mini-series Band of Brothers.

Ad

Hardy has since starred in several popular movies and TV shows, such as Peaky Blinders and The Revenant, and has also received nominations for the Laurence Olivier Award and an Academy Award.

In the interview with Forbes, he was asked about his mindset towards acting. He responded,

"What matters are the choices that I’m making. Do they work with other people? Can I still go for things that I’m excited to go for, that are a challenge, while also still meeting the requirements within the team, as well?"

Ad

The Bikeriders is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More