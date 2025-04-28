"I want to be young again"- When Tom Hardy made his feelings clear about playing characters his age

Tom Hardy is among the most popular and most versatile actors in the industry right now, with a body of work that encompasses practically everything fans can hope for. From playing Academy Award-nominated roles like in The Revenant to playing supervillains like Bane, Hardy has practically touched every genre and has done so with conviction.

He has also aged gracefully in this while and now plays some roles that he always dreamed of playing in his earlier years. But like many others, now that Hardy is older, he also sometimes craves to go back to his younger years. Speaking about this in a 2024 interview with Forbes, where he majorly discussed his movie The Bikeriders, the actor spoke about this in detail. He said:

"I have been an actor for quite a while now. I’m old. It’s okay though because I always wanted to play the characters when I was younger that I’m the age to play now - and now, I want to be young again."

Speaking about the people he worked with in the movie, some of whom were much younger, he added:

"I’m drawn to a certain group of people. There’s new people coming up all the time and there’s older, older generations too, but there’s a tribe. From that familial group, two of them have said, ‘Listen - Jeff is really special. He has really got it for film. Jeff has a project he wants to come to you about because he’s casting it and he’s interested in maybe working together with you.’ [I thought] I need to meet Jeff because I have already heard so much about him."

He further elaborated on his co-actors in this interview, citing how great they were, even though some of them were almost two decades younger than him.

"When you’re around people who are in the tribe, you can smell it"- Tom Hardy on his scene partners in The Bikeriders

Tom Hardy did a phenomenal job in The Bikeriders, but the movie was a success because all the cast members poured their souls into the period piece. Just like many critics noted, Tom Hardy was also full of praise for his co-stars in the Jeff Nichols movie.

Speaking about his co-stars, the veteran actor elaborated:

"[Jodie is] a decade younger than me. I think Austin is 14 years younger than me and then you have Toby Wallace. He’s 20-something years younger than me. He’s a firebrand - you can smell it. When you’re around people who are in the tribe, you can smell it."

He continued:

"They come with their sound. They have their own way of doing things, but they conform to the specificity of what we’re doing today in their own way - their own process, all methods. It doesn’t matter how you get there, but they get there and they deliver and they deliver with a generosity."

With the efforts of every member involved, The Bikeriders became a hit with good critical reception. But Tom Hardy has done much more since then, as well.

After The Bikeriders, Tom Hardy appeared in Venom: The Last Dance, which served as the conclusion for the series. He also appeared in Havoc, which was released on Netflix. He is also a part of MobLand, which premiered in March 2025.

