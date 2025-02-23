"When I’m feeling depressed, it doesn’t really matter, because I am so focused at work"- When Alan Ritchson spoke about his mental health

Alan Ritchson has been the talk of the town after his most recent work in Reacher season 3, which came out on Prime Video on February 20. Meanwhile, on February 27, 2024, in an interview with People, the Reacher star discussed his bipolar disorder and its effects on and off-set.

Alan Ritchson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 36. He said:

“When I’m feeling depressed, it doesn’t really matter, because I am so focused at work.”

During this interview, Ritchson acknowledged the difficulties he faced due to the disorder, and also admitted to moments of obsessive behavior, particularly when it comes to perfecting his craft.

Alan Ritchson on his bipolar disorder

Ritchson described how his bipolar disorder manifests in different ways. He has more episodes of mania than depression, but both of them affect his work. Focusing very hard on acting helps him get through times when he feels down. He explained:

“When I’m manic and I feel like something isn’t living up to its best potential, it usually comes out in a very—not in a mean way—but in a ‘this has to be better’ way,” he said.

Alan attending NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Image via Getty)

His determination and manic energy sometimes led to conflicts on set. Alan Ritchson stated that he and the stunt coordinator often had disagreements while filming the first season of Reacher. Even though he was told not to, he insisted on doing his own stunts.

“I was like, ‘I’m doing the f------ stunt.’ It was manic behavior,” he recalled.

This stubbornness eventually resulted in the stunt coordinator resigning, though he later returned to the production. About the manic episodes he goes through due to the disease, Alan Ritchson mentioned:

“It’s this thing like, ‘I gotta find a perfectly white pair of shoes that look like a tennis shoe but aren’t.’ Three days later, eight pairs of shoes show up that are all identical. And I’m like, ‘Oh, s---, I’m manic right now.’ ”

Ritchson readily acknowledged that therapy is an important part of his stability. He keeps track of his mood swings and behavior patterns by seeing a psychiatrist once a week.

Alan Ritchson mentioned the role of family and their support

Catherine, his wife of nearly 20 years, has helped him manage bipolar disorder. His assistant, who understands the disorder, helps him stay stable. He also sees a psychiatrist weekly to distinguish manic episodes from normal behavior.

In May 2023, Ritchson acknowledged his wife on Instagram:

“Dealing with a bipolar husband who can give a sane partner severe whiplash and a level of fame that nothing can prepare you for… I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. Yet this is the straw she drew when she said ‘I do,’” he wrote.

He expressed deep gratitude for her strength, patience, and resilience in standing by his side.

Alan Ritchson’s career and life

From a small town Florida to Los Angeles, Alan Ritchson has made a name for himself in television and film. Since his father was in the Air Force, his family moved often from Grand Forks, North Dakota. This nomadic lifestyle gave him adaptability and charisma, which helped him succeed in Hollywood.

Alan Ritchson played Aquaman in Smallville, the first licensed live-action version of the character. His diverse roles, from the modern western Rex to the romantic drama Steam with Ally Sheedy, show his versatility.

His role as Thad Castle in the cult classic Blue Mountain State launched his comedy career, leading to the CBS pilot Super Fun Night with Rebel Wilson. Besides acting, Ritchson writes, produces, and plays music.

Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

