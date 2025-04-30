What time will Carême season 1 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Carême is an upcoming French-language TV series based on Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef by Ian Kelly. The show was created by Kelly and Davide Serino, and French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon directed the show.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time. The eight-part biographical TV series follows the story of Antonin Carême, the world's first celebrity chef, who ascended to become a culinary icon in the era of Napoleon from modest roots in Paris.

The official synopsis further reads:

"While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?"

Disclaimer: Release timings for the episode may vary depending on your location and streaming platform. Please check with your streaming service.

Carême premieres on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025

The upcoming French series will premiere with the first two episodes on Apple TV+ at 12 am Eastern Time (ET). New episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday through June 11, 2025.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 6 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 8 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 9 pm Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 11 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 12 am

The show is an Apple TV+ original, so new episodes will only be available there with a $9.99 monthly subscription. You can also watch it on the Apple TV+ channel on Prime Video.

The cast includes Lyna Khoudri as Henriette, Carême’s lover, Jérémie Renier as the French statesman Talleyrand, and Alice Da Luz as Agathe, Carême’s sous chef. The series follows Carême’s rise as a chef, with plenty of drama and political intrigue.

Benjamin Voisin revealed whether he knew about the titular chef before taking on the role in Carême

The show stars Lumières Award and César Award-winning actor Benjamin Voisin as the leading French celebrity chef around whom the show revolves. Voisin is widely known for his performance in movies like Soul Mates and The Quiet Son.

In a GQ interview dated April 29, 2025, Voisin was asked if he knew about the character before signing up for the show. He replied:

"I had already heard his name, even if it has less connotations than that of Paul Bocuse. And that's what I think is very cool about the show. My friends watch a lot of period movies or series and they are constantly keeping an eye on Wikipedia to check if everything that is said or shown is true. That's why I love doing so-called historical projects."

Voisin further stated that this show is not just about the rise of Carême to stardom. The chef's story is part of a much bigger story involving Napoleon Bonaparte, the Emperor of the French from 1804 to 1814, followed by a brief reign in 1815.

Carême will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

