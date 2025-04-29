Carême season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Carême season 1 is an upcoming French-language biographical TV series, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. It is a period drama series centered on the life of Marie-Antoine Carême, the first prominent French chef who became the world's first celebrity chef.

It is based on the book Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef. Ian Kelly, the author of the book, has created the series along with Davide Serino.

Martin Bourboulon, known for directing The Three Musketeers, is the director of the show. Benjamin Voisin plays the lead character of Antonin in the show, with several others starring alongside him.

Complete cast of Carême season 1

1) Benjamin Voisin as Marie-Antoine Carême

Benjamin Voisin at the Opening Ceremony of Series Mania 2025 (Image via Getty)

Benjamin Voisin plays the role of the French chef, Marie-Antoine Carême, who rose to fame for his cooking skills in the early 19th century, aka the Napoleonic era. Also known as Antonin, he came from a humble background and served as the head chef for several elite French people.

Voisin is a French actor who earned recognition for his performance as David Gorman in the 2020 movie Summer of 85. He was awarded the Lumières Award for Best Male Revelation, which he shared with his co-star Félix Lefebvre.

He has also appeared in French films like Soul Mates and The Quiet Son.

2) Lyna Khoudri as Henriette

Lyna Khoudri at the Apple TV+ Carême Photocall In Paris (Image via Getty)

Lyna Khoudri stars as Henriette, the lead character's love interest, who influences his journey as a chef. While much else is not known about the character, it is expected that Henriette being a part of the story will add tension and complexity to it.

Khoudri is an Algerian-French actress. She appeared as a student activist in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. For her performance in the 2020 drama film Papicha, she won the César Award for Most Promising Actress.

3) Jérémie Renier as Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord

Jérémie Renier at the Opening Ceremony of Series Mania 2025 (Image via Getty)

Jérémie Renier plays Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, a leading French diplomat. Talleyrand-Périgord was the Prince of Talleyrand and was Napoleon's chief diplomat for a long time before changing sides and going against Napoleon.

Renier is a Belgian actor who made his acting debut at the age of 11. He earned greater recognition in the industry with his roles in the movies Brotherhood of the Wolf and L'Enfant.

He won the César Award for Most Promising Actor, which was followed by a César Award nomination for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

4) Alice da Luz as Agathe

Alice Da Luz at Careme Premiere (Image via Getty)

Alice Da Luz plays the role of Agathe, sous chef to Antonin. Agathe is devoted to her art and has the same ambition as Antonin: to achieve excellence in the culinary world. The duo is like cooking soulmates. Whether or not they become more than that remains to be seen.

Da Luz is a French-Cape Verdean actress who embarked on the journey to build a career in acting at an early age. Some of her most notable movies are And the Party Goes On, Dancing the Twist in Bamako, and Hanami.

Supporting cast of Carême season 1

Besides the aforementioned actors, several other actors appear in the show. Here is a list of them:

Eric Geynes as Lord Banks Jenkinson

Pauline Sagetat as Vestale (Grande Réception)

Jonas Bachan as Fenouil

Axel Baille as Laquais de Napoléon

Geoffrey Carlassare as Le cuisinier de Louis XVIII

Lolita Chammah

Juliette Armanet

Dimitri Doré

Sharif Andoura as Louis XVIII

Frank Molinaro as Napoléon Bonaparte

Carême season 1 will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025.

