Carême season 1: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Inspired by the life of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, Apple TV’s French-language drama Carême season 1 will be released on April 30, 2025. It is based on the book Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef, written by award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly.

Along with David Serino, Ian Kelly is also one of the series creators. Carême season 1 is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Banijay’s Shine Fiction for Apple TV+.

Lyna Khoudri as Henriette in a still from Carême (Image via Apple TV+)

With its provocative and seductive demeanor, the series was shot in some of the most picturesque locations in and around Paris. Some of those locations include Opéra Garnier, Palais des Tuileries, and Palais-Royal, among others.

Carême season 1 stars César Award winner Benjamin Voisin of Lost Illusions, César Award nominee Jérémie Renier of My Way, César Award winner Lyna Khoudri of Papicha, and Alice Da Luz of Hanami.

Carême season 1: Release date and time

Carême season 1 will begin airing on April 30, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+ and its various other digital platforms, like Canal+ and Prime Video channels. The series premiere will air episodes 1 and 2 on the same day. After the premiere, it will be one episode weekly, every Wednesday through June 11, 2025. The first season will be an eight-episode series.

The trailer dropped on March 20, 2025, on Apple TV’s YouTube channel. So far, the trailer has garnered upwards of 390K views. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Carême” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France.”

It continues:

“Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?”

The plot of Carême season 1

The plot for Carême season 1 will be loosely based on the rise of the world’s first recognized celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, portrayed by Benjamin Voisin. Carême’s journey to his supremacy as a French culinary artist and chef is set during the Napoleonic era. His talent is matched by his ambition to gain fame, power, and women.

During his pursuit to reach the upper echelons of French aristocratic society, Carême manages to grab the attention of many powerful political rulers, including Napoleon. This recognition soon results in his entry into the world of international espionage as a spy for France. Carême season 1 will explore French aristocratic and political affairs of the era while shedding light on Carême’s love life and torrid affairs along the way.

More about the development of Carême season 1

From the steamy and erotic scenes in the trailer, it is evident that the series plans to explore the sexual side of Carême’s life amongst the aristocrats. The series will have Lyna Khoudri as Henriette, Antonin Carême’s lover, who also poses a dangerous threat. Jérémie Renier as Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord will portray the opposing character in the series.

Charles-Maurice was a well-known diplomat who was the minister of foreign affairs in the court of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Benjamin Voisin as Antonin Carême (Image via Apple TV+)

The news of Carême season 1 came soon after the landmark agreement signed by Apple TV+ with French professional bodies. According to the agreement, the streaming company will invest 20% of its previous year’s turnover in France’s development and production of European and French audiovisual works. This accord, however, does not fall under the purview of cinema.

This accord is meant to help boost French and independent producers due to its commitment of 70% of the investment directed at them. It also allows them to retain the rights to their IP.

Stay tuned for more updates on Carême season 1 and other upcoming movies, TV shows, and animated content.

