Where was Succession filmed? All filming locations explored

Succession is a satirical black comedy-drama that aired on HBO for four seasons from 2018 to 2023. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows the Roy family, owners of the global media empire Waystar RoyCo. The family grapples with internal power struggles amid concerns over the declining health of their ruthless patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

The ensemble cast includes Alan Ruck as Connor, Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Kieran Culkin as Roman, and Sarah Snook as Shiv—Logan’s children with competing ambitions.

Supporting characters like Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Greg (Nicholas Braun), and Marcia (Hiam Abbass) further complicate the family’s volatile dynamics, as everyone positions themselves for control of the empire.

Succession's filming locations include New York, the UK, Iceland, Croatia, Italy, the West Coast, and Norway. Its locations include iconic spots like the World Trade Center, Eastnor Castle, Villa Cetinale, and the Atlantic Ocean Road.

Exploring filming locations of Succession

1) Season one – New York City, Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire

The series is set primarily in New York City (Image via Instagram/@succession)

Succession is set primarily in New York City, with key locations including Logan Roy’s opulent Fifth Avenue townhouse, partly filmed on a set, with exterior shots using the American Irish Historical Society.

The sleek Waystar RoyCo offices are recreated in vacant spaces in the World Trade Center’s 4 and 7 blocks, offering panoramic Manhattan views.

Season 1 also showcases NYC landmarks like the Cunard Building for the company gala, the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, and Bellevue Hospital. Tom’s bachelor party takes place near the East New York Freight Tunnel.

The final episodes shift to the UK for Shiv’s wedding, filmed at Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire, a grand 19th-century estate used in numerous film and TV productions.

2) Season two – Long Island, the Hamptons

Season 2 of the show expands beyond New York (Image via Instagram/@succession)

Season 2 of the show expands beyond New York, though it still features upscale Manhattan spots like Shiv and Tom’s new penthouse and Kendall’s visit to Del Posto.

Early episodes take the family to Brightstar, Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid for the Argestes conference, and Logan’s new Hamptons estate, filmed at the lavish Henry Ford Estate. Episode 5 features a visit to rival family, the Pierces, filmed at the grand Salutation Manor on Long Island.

The season also includes a company retreat at Oheka Castle in Huntington, a French-style mansion with cinematic history, and a return to the UK for scenes in Dundee and Glasgow, doubling for London.

The opening episode’s rehab scenes were filmed in Iceland at a remote modern home seen in Black Mirror. The finale shifts to the sunlit Aegean, shot on Croatia’s Korčula island, featuring the luxury yacht Solandge and picturesque local landmarks.

3) Season three – Ellenville, NY, Tuscany, Italy

One of the many dinners hosted by Logan Roy (Image via Instagram/@succession)

Season 3 of Succession begins with Kendall hiding out in Rava’s upscale Tribeca apartment (Woolworth Building) before moving into a high-rise at 35 Hudson Yards, where his 40th birthday party is held. Logan retreats to Sarajevo is actually filmed in Ellenville, NY.

Key scenes include a political summit shot partly at NYC’s Plaza Hotel and the shareholder meeting at the Marriott Marquis. Other NYC spots featured include The Pierre, Mandarin Oriental, and Cooper Union’s Great Hall.

The Roys visit shareholder Josh Aaronson at his Hamptons estate, filmed in Wainscott and Montauk. The finale moves to Tuscany, with scenes at Villa Cetinale, Villa La Foce, and Bonriposi. Shiv’s bachelorette is set in Cortona, and Roman visits Matsson at a Lake Como villa posing as Lake Maggiore’s Villa La Cassinella.

4) Season four – Norway, with scenes filmed at the Atlantic Ocean Road, Nesaksla mountain, Romsdalen Gondola, Kjeragbolten

A major highlight in season 4 is a trip to Norway (Image via Instagram/@succession)

Season 4 of Succession picks up in New York, with the Roy siblings reuniting at Peter McManus Café, a historic Irish bar, followed by karaoke and dinner at Jean-Georges in Trump Tower. Tom is also seen at The Mark Hotel.

The season then shifts to the West Coast, where a lavish Pacific Palisades mansion—with rooftop pool, cinema, and Zen gardens—serves as a key setting.

The major highlight is a trip to Norway, where tech mogul Lukas Matsson hosts the Roys. Filming took place in stunning locations, including the Atlantic Ocean Road, the Juvet Landscape Hotel, and Nesaksla Mountain, where the Eggen Restaurant and Romsdalen Gondola are featured.

The season also includes dramatic moments atop Kjeragbolten, adding scenic tension to the power plays.

Plot overview of the HBO series

The siblings scheduling an impromptu meeting (Image via Instagram/@succession)

The focal family in Succession is a completely dysfunctional media clan. They are rich, emotionally removed, and always fighting with each other. The series is well-written, blending dark humor and dramatic turns.

Their cold and callous demeanor may be difficult to watch at the beginning, but the audience who persist will discover powerful performances and memorable moments.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) (Image via Instagram/@succession)

Brian Cox stars as Logan Roy, a ruthless media mogul grappling with aging and the challenge of naming a successor.

His children each have their flaws: Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is a recovering addict with authority issues, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is unpredictable and immature, and Shiv (Sarah Snook) is politically driven but disconnected from the company. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Shiv’s fiancé, is eager to climb the corporate ladder.

Meanwhile, Logan's wife Marcia, eldest son Connor, and clueless nephew Greg all vie for influence. As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, the show explores a world where power, betrayal, and brutal one-liners rule.

Succession also captures wide media and political shifts, keeping the series relevant. The series places Logan Roy's cable news dynasty against the streaming platform and digital aspirations of his offspring, pitting generation and technology divisions against each other.

The show churns power politics through the Roys' relationships. Succession examines the price of legacy in an eternally changing world. It is a darkly comedic portrait of money, lust, and the dysfunction that incubates behind closed boardroom doors.

In the end, the series shows how power corrupts—and how far individuals will go to acquire it.

Interested viewers can stream Succession on HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

