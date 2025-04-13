Where was Your Friends & Neighbors filmed? All filming locations explored

Your Friends & Neighbors, the dark comedy-drama show, first aired on Apple TV with two episodes. For those not yet aware of the show, it depicts the life of Jon Hamm's character, Andrew Cooper, a financier who loses his job. The show also unravels his life after the event, where he finds a way to survive by stealing from his rich friends and neighbors.

Your Friends & Neighbors features a compelling plot, along with notable direction and performance. However, these are not the only aspects that attract viewers. The show is filmed in some of New York's most beautiful locations, such as the Hudson Valley and Woodlea in Briarcliff Manor. Both locations provide the ideal setting and atmosphere for the upper-class neighborhood living typical of Andrew and those he targets.

Filming locations for Your Friends & Neighbors

1) Hudson Valley, New York, USA

Major parts of the show were filmed in Hudson Valley, New York, USA (Image via Getty)

Endowed with scenic views and modern architecture, the Hudson Valley in New York, USA, is one of the primary filming locations for Your Friends & Neighbors. Overlooking the picturesque Hudson River, the location is ideal for the show's storyline, which focuses on the lives of people living in a wealthy neighborhood.

2) Woodlea in Briarcliff Manor, New York

Some parts of Your Friends & Neighbors were also filmed in Woodlea in Briarcliff Manor, New York (Image via Getty)

Another location used for filming Your Friends & Neighbors was Woodlea in Briarcliff Manor, New York. This location was perfect for shooting scenes that included golf. Moreover, it offered a great setting for scenes that needed to display the city's historical beauty and make them visually appealing.

About the show

Apple TV released the official trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors on YouTube on March 12, 2025. The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 33 seconds long, features Jon Hamm's character, Andrew, who is financially struggling after losing his job. He is also going through a divorce with his wife, causing him an emotional ordeal.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Andrew's journey as he descends into a life of crime, trying to regain control of his finances and life. It was accompanied by an official synopsis from Apple TV, which further discusses the themes and character relationships of the show. The synopsis reads:

"After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

Who is in the cast of the show?

Your Friends & Neighbors is full of characters brought to life by some of the most popular faces on television and movie screens. As mentioned earlier, Jon Hamm portrays the role of Andrew Copper, the show's main character.

Other actors with notable roles in the show include Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet. While Munn plays Samantha "Sam" Levitt, Andrew's occasional intimate partner, Peet portrays Mel, Andrew's ex-wife. In addition to them, many other actors appear in vital roles, carrying its narrative forward. They include:

Mark Tallman as Nick Brandes

Lena Hall as Allison "Ali" Cooper

Hoon Lee as Barney Choi

Isabel Gravitt as Tori Cooper

Donovan Colan as Hunter Cooper

Aimee Carrero as Elena Benavides

Eunice Bae as Grace Choi

The next episode of Your Friends & Neighbors is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

