Omni Loop: Full list of cast in Bernard Britto's sci-fi drama film

Omni Loop is a science fiction drama film written and directed by Bernardo Britto. It premiered at South by Southwest on March 13, 2024, before releasing theatrically in the United States on September 20, 2024.

The film tells the story of Zoya Lowe, played by Mary-Louise Parker. She is a quantum physicist textbook author who is battling a fatal disease. With only one week to live, she consumes a mysterious pill that allows her to travel back in time for 5 days. She begins to frequently use these pills to potentially alter her past.

Omni Loop stars Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Hannah Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, and Steven Maier in prominent roles.

The cast of Omni Loop

Mary-Louise Parker as Zoya Lowe

Mary-Louise Parker (Image via Team Coco)

Mary-Louise Parker is playing the lead character of Zoya, who wants to extend and change her life traveling back in time. She takes help from a research assistant Paula to finish her past research on the pills that allow her to travel back in time.

Mary-Louise Parker is a celebrated stage, television, and film actress with over four decades of experience. She began her career with a soap opera, Ryan's Hope, and has been part of projects such as Weeds, The West Wing, The Portrait of a Lady, and the Red series.

Ayo Edebiri as Paula

Ayo Edebiri as Paula (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Ayo Edebiri's Paula is a local college student who helps Zoya in her research on time. However, as Zoya's pills can only take her back 5 days in time, she has to explain to Paula everything multiple times.

Ayo Edebiri is also an accomplished writer and director and has been nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards for her work. She rose to prominence through her work in the comedy-drama series The Bear. She has played parts in projects such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Theater Camp, and Inside Out 2.

Hannah Pearl Utt as Jayne Lowe

Hannah Pearl Utt (Image via Sundance Institute)

Hannah Pearl Utt is playing the role of Jayne Lowe in Omni Loop. Jayne is Zoya's daughter and part of a loving family that deeply cares for her.

Hannah Pearl Utt is also a screenwriter and director who has directed two feature films Before You Know It and Cora Bora. She started her acting and writing career with a short film, Partners, in 2015. In the last 10 years, she has been part of projects such as Ingrid Goes West, Dorm Life, and Disengaged.

The additional cast of Onmi Loop

Below is the list of all the actors and the roles they play in the film:

About Omni Loop

Omni Loop explores the themes of time, opportunities, family, and what matters most. Zoya uses the pills to extend her life but utilizes the extra time consumed in research to travel back in time and change the course of her life. But eventually, she learns self-acceptance and appreciation for the life she made for herself.

The film is available on Prime Video. Here's how the platform describes it's plot:

"Zoya Lowe has been diagnosed with a black hole growing in her chest and given a week to live. That all changes the day she meets Paula and together they team up to save her life and solve time travel."

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Omni Loop and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

