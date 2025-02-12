Omni Loop ending explained: What happened to Zoya in the end?

Director and writer Bernardo Britto's Omni Loop is a science fiction drama that explores themes of life and self-acceptance. Released on September 20, 2024, in the U.S., the film stars Mary-Louise Parker and Ayo Edebiri and follows a terminally ill woman named Zoya Lowe trying to escape death.

Warning: Spoilers for Omni Loop ahead. Reader discretion is advised.

The case of Zoya Lowe sees her suffering from a fate that she cannot change. The film constantly sees her trying to escape her eventual fate as the plot constantly deals with time loops and more, but it also focuses on the importance of life itself and getting to experience things.

This ultimately leads to Zoya accepting her fate at the end and trying to find some happiness in her final moments. However, reaching to that conclusion does take her on a journey of discovery to live her life to the fullest.

What happened in Omni Loop? Breaking down the film's ending

What terminal illness is Zoya going through?

Zoya has a black hole in her chest in Omni Loop (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

In Omni Loop, Zoya Lowe is a quantum physicist and an author who has unfortunately been diagnosed with a black hole that's growing into her heart. Being only given a week to live, she decides to spend that week with her family, which includes her husband, her daughter, and her son-in-law, as they vacation in anticipation of her 55th birthday.

But on the seventh day, when Zoya has a near-death experience, she decides to take some pills that she had discovered when she was young. The pills themselves allow her to go back five days into the past, and she enters a time loop where she constantly lives out her final few days.

However, when she grows tired of the same loop again and again, she decides to further research the pills to make sure that she has more time on her hands.

Zoya and Paula work together

Ayo Edebiri stars as Paula (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Her research eventually leads her to Paula, a student who is studying time at her local college, and together the two start researching time together in Omni Loop. This eventually causes Zoya to be pulled away from her family as she starts giving them less and less time every loop she goes back in and ends up devoting most of her time to this issue.

She eventually starts getting frustrated with the research as she realises that she is probably not on the correct path and this leads to her reflecting on her past life. She also used to study time with her ex-boyfriend and colleague Mark, and she knew that his research could help her, but she refused to reach out to him. She does eventually end up giving in and pays Mark's residence a visit.

However, she is surprised to see Mark's son Adam open the door. Adam tells her that Mark unfortunately died years ago, and he didn't have the best relationship with him, as his father threw himself into work and barely spent time with him.

Zoya puts a stop to her research

Paula takes over Zoya's research in Omni Loop (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Seeing Adam having a complicated relationship with his father, this ends up putting a lot of things in perspective for Zoya. She then goes back to one final loop as she decides to put a stop to her research as she has barely spent any time with her family.

She wants her final week to be a peaceful one, and she ends up giving all her pills to Paula, believing that she is a worthy protege and will continue her research well. Zoya then ends up spending the final week with her family in Omni Loop, making up for the lost time she had and being freed from the loop that she was putting herself through.

Zoya accepts her fate at the end

Zoya dies at the end of Omni Loop (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Omni Loop ultimately ends with Zoya accepting her fate. In her final week, she spends time doing activities with her family leading all up to her 55th birthday. Having made peace with the fact that she is going to die, Zoya gets to experience one final moment of happiness with those that she cares about.

Her daughter shows her a sonogram revealing that she is pregnant, and Zoya is brought to tears realizing that she is going to become a grandmother. Finally having made peace with her life and death, Omni Loop then ends as Zoya is consumed by the black hole in her chest.

The film really puts forward the perspective of living the life to the fullest, and Zoya's journey pretty much acts as a metaphor for it. With her finally being at peace and realizing that her family will be okay without her, the movie does present a bittersweet conclusion.

Omni Loop is currently available to purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more.

