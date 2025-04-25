"A 1-2-3 punch"— Creator of Jane on Apple TV+ on how the show is changing the world (Exclusive)

Jane season 3 is enchanting kids worldwide on Apple TV+ since its worldwide premiere on April 18, 2025. Based on the message of Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's leading zoologists (and who makes a cameo this season), Jane is as educational as it is fun.

Ad

For J.J. Johnson, who created the show, the most exciting aspect is the change that it's been inspiring across the world. He shared how a recent incident warmed his heart.

"We were at an event where a little girl came up that had brought her Greybeard stuffy. And literally went through all of the things that she has done. Like we had a bee episode in the first season where a kid in school was throwing rocks at a beehive. And she had a kid in her school that was trying to stamp out bees. She intervened," he recalled.

Ad

Trending

Ava Louise Murchison, who plays Jane, teams up with her best friend, the constant pun-making David, played by Mason Blomberg, to make a positive difference to society. Their imagination takes them on some wild journeys, but Jane's message keeps them rooted in making a difference.

According to Johnson, the show is indeed making a difference.

"She spoke to him about how bees are important. They then worked together to put a pollinator garden in their school like that. That was just like a 1-2-3 punch of everything we would hope a kid would do if they were activated by the show. So that was the most recent one for me," he continued.

Ad

As much as the success of the Apple TV+ show has made Johnson a happy man, he is equally thrilled at the change it has inspired.

"As each season has come out, we’ve started to see the effect the show has had on the audience. So it’s really been heartwarming to watch kids take the message that’s in each episode and start to make some changes— both at home and in their community. So, it’s just been an incredible ride," he said

Ad

Jane VFX EP on the Apple TV+ series winning an Emmy

Matthew J.R. Bishop is equally proud of the change that the show has brought about in viewers, young and old. But when the Apple TV+ original won an Emmy, he was absolutely elated.

"On our end, what was really exciting was when the actual show won the Visual Effects Emmy. And what was really inspiring was that we ended up tying (with) ILM, which is the grandfather of visual effects. So, for a show of this nature to tie (with) a VFX behemoth really helped to showcase the quality of programming coming out," he shared.

Ad

Ad

That said, he's keenly aware of the impact that the show has made on the younger audience. Jane on Apple TV+ has inspired change in a big way.

"On a personal level, talking to my daughter’s class and seeing how they were so inspired by the show, they started that pollinator garden and someone in that class actually created that bee picture for me in the background. And you just see the seeds that are planted," he said.

Ad

He continued:

"And that's just a microcosm, because what’s amazing with having a platform like Apple TV+ that’s in so many countries and so many languages, you kind of get to take that and extrapolate that across the world."

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more exciting content from Apple TV+. Whether it's content for the younger lot or the older crowd, we've got you covered!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More