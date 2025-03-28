Watching real doctors in action served as inspiration for Berlin ER star Şafak Şengül (Exclusive)

Berlin ER is a show that is a firsthand glimpse into the trauma, the turmoil, and the emotional baggage that those in the medical profession carry with them. The Apple TV+ German-language original series is a keen insight into how much of a toll those working in the emergency room experience.

Naturally, the cast and crew of Berlin ER had to go to some dark places to tell the story. Şafak Şengül, who plays Emina on the show, however spoke about how supportive the atmosphere is, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Also, she spoke about the genesis of Emina, one of the integral characters in Berlin ER. One that was born from her keen powers of observation for the Apple TV+ original.

Şafak Şengül's internship helped her create Emina, one of Berlin ER's most beloved characters

The Berlin ER actress's internship took her straight into an actual Emergency Room! She adopted facets from the medical professionals she saw, going about their jobs:

"I think the part that helped me most in preparation was actually doing an internship in the ER. So, I was watching the doctors there, where I used to live at the time. And I would just more than study the cases, study the doctors and the nurses around."

It wasn't a particular doctor that she studied, but an amalgamation of those she saw. Soon enough, she noticed certain mannerisms that she brought to Berlin ER:

"So, I would be watching out for specific body language cues and the way they talk with each other. And I feel like I have put that together, brick by brick, to just create a new and different character in a way. To not copy anyone. But to take the essence of the people that I saw."

Şafak Şengül wondered what was going through the minds of those she studied. She identified one such individual during the conversation:

"And I feel like there was always a sort of inspiration in a single person, the way that they sat in a meeting for example. At 7 AM. There was this one doctor who wouldn’t talk and just stared at her table and I was wondering, what is she thinking right now? 7 am and she’s going to do a lot of surgeries. What is going on in her head? But the way that she sat on the chair was very memorable for me."

Contrary to what one may believe, the anxiety and the tension the viewer feels while watching the show is the opposite of what the actress experienced on set. She stated:

"Oh, it’s the opposite. I think you have to give the opposite energy to achieve the trust that you can actually dive into the dark subjects and actually not hold back while you’re working. So you have to make sure that everyone feels very safe and everyone is very comfortable."

As season 1 of Berlin ER comes to a close, be sure to catch all the action on Apple TV+. Browse Sportskeeda for more exclusive stories from the show.

