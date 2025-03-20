"As if people just left in a hurry"— Berlin ER's Aram Tafreshian on shooting in a "lost place" in the middle of Berlin (Exclusive)

Berlin ER, the latest medical drama on Apple TV+, does not shy away from showcasing the toll that working in the medical field takes on the brave people who don the scrubs.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, actor Aram Tafreshian discussed how the setting for Berlin ER was just as unique as the show. He described the building where the Apple TV+ original was shot.

"It was kind of a sports and recreational center which was built in the, I don’t know, 70s or something. And it’s a really crazy building. It looks like a mixture of brutalism meets pop art meets futurism. It’s really crazy," he said.

Tafreshian's face lit up when talking about shooting in the facility, an abandoned building with remnants from the past. He elaborated on this lost and abandoned building in the middle of one of the world's greatest cities— Berlin.

"And this place, because of a lawsuit that has been pending for a long time, is kind of a lost place. In the middle of Berlin for 10 or 20 years. And they built the set inside of this. So also, everyday, coming to this place where there are still bowling pins standing around, as if people just left in a hurry, in a rush," he remarked.

In addition to the wonderful actors on set, there were some special furry guests as well.

"There were raccoons living there. It was a really strange place. But it’s in the middle of the city. There’s a club right next to it. That was really something extraordinarily special," Tafreshian remarked.

The supportive nature of the Berlin ER cast helped in handling difficult scenes

Berlin ER is not for the faint of heart. For every success in the Apple TV+ original, there is a corresponding failure and the emotional toll that comes with it, and the medical staff has to resort to alcoholism and substance abuse to cope.

However, several members of the cast confirmed to Sportskeeda that the atmosphere on set was entirely the opposite of the tension that pervades the show.

"It was really so amazing to play with this cast. In so many ways, because it was a group of really nice and supportive people, there was no one who would be fighting for themselves, or being selfish or anything," Tafreshian added.

According to the Berlin ER star, it wasn't just the people on screen, but those behind the lens as well, that contributed to a positive atmosphere, allowing the actors not to be overwhelmed.

"It was like everybody, not only the cast. The crew… everybody was really believing in this story, and really trying to get out their everything. And additionally, the casting directors, they did an amazing job because every person in the cast, for me, brings something new to what is written," he mentioned.

What the Berlin ER star loved about the writing was how multi-dimensional the characters were.

"I mean, the characters are already written so well. They are so full of contradictions. They are not just one thing. They all have so many layers. But then, those actors they bring an emotional depth and humor and everything to that," he added.

This gritty German-language original is an emotional rollercoaster, and is expected to take many twists and turns in the remainder of Season 1. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more coverage of the show.

