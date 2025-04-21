How many episodes are there in Jane season 3? Details explored

Jane season 3, the final season of the children's educational series, features five episodes and was released on April 18, 2025, on Apple TV+. Created by J.J. Johnson, the series is co-produced by the Jane Goodall Institute and Sinking Ship Entertainment. It debuted its first season on April 14, 2023, followed by its second on April 19, 2024.

Featuring a mix of live-action and animation, the series centers around the 9-year-old Jane Garcia (Ava Louise Murchison), her best friend David (Mason Blomberg), and her stuffed toy chimpanzee who comes to life, Greybeard (animated). Together, the trio embarks on an imaginary quest to save the endangered animal species worldwide.

Moreover, Johnson, Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop, and Andria Teather serve as the show's executive producers. Its official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Nine-year-old environmentalist Jane embarks on a quest to save endangered animals."

Jane Season 3 features five episodes

Jane Season 3 consists of five episodes, all of which premiered on April 18, 2025, on Apple TV+. Each episode has a run time of 21 to 27 minutes.

Below is a list of the episodes from the show's final season:

Episode 1 is titled Hippopotamus amphibius and is written by Caitlin English

Episode 2 is titled Lasiorhinus krefftii

Episode 3 is titled Diomedea exulans

Episode 4 is titled Loxodonta africana

Episode 5 is titled Pan troglodytes

To watch Jane season 3, the audience will need a valid subscription to Apple TV+. The monthly plan costs $9.99, and the yearly plan costs $99.99. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial before their subscription plan takes effect.

What to expect from Jane season 3?

In Jane season 3, Jane, David, and Greybeard go on an adventurous mission to save some of the world's most endangered animal species, while offering a glimpse into their natural habitats. The first episode begins its animal conservation efforts with baby hippos and delves into why hippos prefer giving birth away from their pods. The second episode explores the defense mechanisms of wombats, while the third helps Jane and David learn about the flight path of an albatross.

The 9-year-old protagonist enlists her grandmother's help in returning a baby African bush elephant to its family in the fourth episode. In the final episode of Jane Season 3, Jane and Greybeard feel hopeless after learning about the negative impact of human activity on chimpanzees. However, David restores his friend's hope with help from the renowned animal activist Jane Goodall, who has dedicated her whole life to the conservation of chimpanzees.

On April 18, 2025, the show's protagonist, Ava Louise Murchison, spoke to Kami from The Momma Diaries about her character's evolution throughout the three seasons.

"Jane is filled with passion and she's very determined, but as the season goes on she learns to never give up because she does have moments where she's like losing a little bit of that passion. I think throughout all of our adventures and our journeys, she really learns to never lose hope and never give up," she said.

Ava revealed that her favorite moment from the series was meeting and filming a scene with Dr. Jane Goodall, calling it "a huge honor."

All episodes of Jane are available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

