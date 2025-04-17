Jane season 3: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

On April 18, 2025, at 12 am ET, Apple TV+ will premiere the first episode of Jane season 3. The episode will mark the end of Jane Garcia and her friends' educational and exhilarating journey.

Ad

The five-episode show, created by J.J. Johnson, is about a girl named Jane who is nine years old and really cares about saving endangered species and the environment. Jane goes on exciting missions to learn more about the world's endangered animals while on adventures with her best friend David and her made-up chimpanzee friend Greybeard.

In Jane season 3, she will continue her imaginative journey, taking on bigger problems and learning even more about how important it is to protect wildlife.

Ad

Trending

As for the plot, season 3 of Jane looks like it will be an exciting adventure for kids. Jane and her friends will have to deal with new problems as they try to save endangered species.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

The season will look at different efforts to protect wildlife and go into more detail about how important it is to teach people about the environment and what they can do to help protect it. Fans can expect even more touching and educational moments, as well as new animal encounters and adventures they can make up.

Ad

Jane season 3 releases on April 18, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The official release date for Jane season 3 is April 18, 2025. Here’s the breakdown of the local release times by region:

Region Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 9:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 12:00 am Brazil (BRT) Friday, April 18, 2025 2:00 am UK (BST) Friday, April 18, 2025 5:00 am Central Europe (CET) Friday, April 18, 2025 6:00 am India (IST) Friday, April 18, 2025 9:30 am South Africa (SAST) Friday, April 18, 2025 6:00 am Philippines (PHT) Friday, April 18, 2025 12:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Friday, April 18, 2025 3:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Friday, April 18, 2025 5:00 pm

Ad

Where to watch

Viewers can stream Jane season 3 exclusively on Apple TV+. To access the episodes, an Apple TV+ subscription is required.

Jane season 2 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jane, David, and Greybeard set out to find a lost panda baby and bring it back to its mother. In the process, they figure out why pandas are the only bears with six fingers. The episode is both exciting and educational, teaching us about pandas' biology and how to protect them.

The three of them are looking for a wolf in the snowy mountains, and their search brings them to their neighbor's pug. This episode looks at the links between wolves, dogs, and people.

Ad

It shows how important it is to understand animal behavior and how pets can help with conservation efforts.

Also read: 8 best shows like Bridgerton to watch after finishing season 3

Jane and her friends use their underground ship to watch the elusive pink fairy armadillo. A problem in the garden stops their adventure, which teaches viewers about how hard it is to study rare species and how our actions affect wildlife habitats.

Ad

The group looks into whether coral is a plant or an animal while they are exploring the Great Barrier Reef. They learn that looks aren't always what they seem to be, which helps them understand marine biology and the delicate ecosystems of coral reefs.

Also read: 7 best Jennifer Coolidge shows and movies to watch

In the last episode of the season, David gets sick, which forces Jane to work with a person she didn't expect to save Greybeard from a pride of lions. This episode shows how important it is to work together, be brave, and protect wildlife.

Ad

Season 2 continues to combine made-up stories with real-life lessons about the environment, which inspires kids to learn more about nature and protect it.

What to expect from Jane season 3

Ad

Jane season 3 starts, and Jane, David, and Greybeard are in for even bigger problems and more heartwarming discoveries. Fans can look forward to more exciting adventures in the last season as Jane continues her mission to save the world's weak animals.

Each episode will focus on a different species or environmental problem that needs to be fixed right away in order to protect wildlife. The show's mix of live-action and animated scenes will keep young viewers interested, teach them, and motivate them to get involved in their own communities.

Ad

Also read: The cast of Jane season 3 on Apple TV+

With Jane's boundless energy and interest, Jane season 3 may portray how important it is to protect nature. This final season will bring together everything the show has tried to teach, making it a powerful and memorable ending.

The cast of Jane season 3 includes Ava Louise Murchison in the titular role of Jane Garcia, a young Filipino-Mexican girl with a passion for environmentalism. Alongside her, Mason Blomberg plays her best friend, David, who shares Jane’s adventurous spirit and love for the environment.

Ad

Also read: 7 shows to watch if you liked The White Lotus season 3

The series also features Tamara Almeida as Jane’s mother, Maria, and Greybeard, a stuffed chimpanzee that comes to life in Jane’s imagination.

Other notable recurring cast members include Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Mr. Jin and Al Rodrigo as Tata, Jane’s father.

Jane season 3 will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More