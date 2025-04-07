7 shows to watch if you liked The White Lotus season 3

A group of rich and seemingly oblivious guests arrive at a luxury resort called The White Lotus in Thailand. What follows is extreme displays of privilege and a commentary on society, class, and desire in the backdrop of a mysterious murder that disrupts the guests' holiday.

The third installment of the series takes fans to a stunning remote island in Thailand, where misfortunes continue to follow the elite. The sharp and cuttingly satirical show has left fans reeling, with intense plot twists presented with a bow on top.

Fans of dark humor in shows like The White Lotus season 3 can check out more below.

Nine Perfect Strangers, Ozark, and other shows to watch if you liked The White Lotus season 3

1) Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers (Image via Hulu)

An ensemble cast at a luxury retreat discovers that things aren't what they seem. In this drama thriller starring Nicole Kidman as resort owner Masha Dmitrichenko, the guests' secrets rise to the surface, causing tension and intrigue.

Fans of The White Lotus season 3 will enjoy the play interpersonal relationships with the guests at Traquillium home. The drama's larger commentary on the wellness industry and the vulnerability of the human mind was lauded, though it received mixed reviews about the pacing and ending.

Where to watch: Hulu

2) Beef (2023)

The show's official title card (Image via Netflix)

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in this epic drama about a road rage incident gone wrong. Fans who love how the plot avalanches in The White Lotus season 3 will enjoy how fast things unravel in this show, where a minor incident leads to a disproportionate display of emotions and massive consequences.

The A24 production is a satirical commentary on class, greed, desire, and the human mind wrapped in one entertaining show.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Ozark (2017-2022)

The leads in Ozark (Image via Netflix)

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) move to an idyllic retirement home in the Ozarks. But underneath their sweet family dynamics, they're money launderers involved in drugs, the Mexican cartel, and eventually, the Kansas City Mafia.

The White Lotus season 3 fans will enjoy the show's dual dynamic of a fantastical life with a darker underbelly. The lead couple's strong performance, backed by an air-tight script, makes the four seasons of Ozark a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies (Image via HBO)

Five women in a small town - Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie, and Perry - get caught in the middle of a homicide investigation. The truth is that the five women might be hiding something. As their past and present lives collide, ugly truths are revealed, and motivations are explored in this crime drama.

Similar to The White Lotus season 3, the show portrays discomfort as a primary character, always lurking in every scene. An unsettling feeling presides over the ensemble cast (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz) until the jaw-dropping reveal.

Where to watch: HBO

5) The Resort (2022)

The Resort premiered on Peacock (Image via Peacock)

A couple's failing marriage is put to the test when they uncover an unsolved murder on vacation at a luxury resort. Will Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) survive the odds?

This dark comedy's premise and the underlying plot are similar to The White Lotus Season 3. Moreover, things are slightly off-kilter from the start, giving fans the sense that this vacation is not what it seems.

Where to watch: Peacock

6) Succession (2018-2023)

Logan Roy, the patriarch, in Succession (Image via HBO)

A battle for power erupts in the Roy family when the patriarch plans to retire, leaving his position in their billion-dollar media conglomerate up for grabs. His children - Kendall, Roman, and Shiv - try to one-up each other for the throne.

The White Lotus season 3 fans will immediately resonate with the satirical commentary on the lives of the uber-rich in Succession. Filled with suspenseful twists and deviant interpersonal dynamics, the show was lauded for its portrayal of morality, family loyalty, and the inner workings of a business empire.

Where to watch: HBO

7) Bloodline (2015-2017)

Danny from Bloodline (Image via Netflix)

Danny Rayburn is the family's black sheep, and the Rayburns are a family riddled with secrets. With a past that refuses to stay in the past, a series of events unfold when everything comes to a head. Bloodline follows the four Rayburn siblings - Danny, John, Meg, and Kevin, and their lives in Florida.

The show's heightened observations on relationships, betrayal, and dysfunctional families will be a hit among fans of The White Lotus season 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Riding on the success of The White Lotus season 3, the HBO hit series has been renewed for a fourth season. Fans can stay tuned for more updates!

