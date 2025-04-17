7 best Jennifer Coolidge shows and movies to watch if you liked her in The White Lotus 

Jennifer Coolidge captivated fans with her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid, the loud, bumbling, and clueless elite in The White Lotus seasons 1 and 2. Her natural screen presence added quirky comedic relief in the dark murder comedy, where a rich guest mysteriously dies in a fancy hotel.

Before The White Lotus, Coolidge's career spans decades of iconic roles, where her memorable dialogue delivery and unique physical comedy left fans in peals of laughter. From playing the evil stepmother to the iconic next-door neighbor nobody can ignore, she effortlessly embodies every role.

"I am a very needy person and I am deeply, deeply insecure"- Tanya McQuoid, The White Lotus

Fans of Jennifer Coolidge must check out some of her best shows and movies, such as 2 Broke Girls, A Cinderella Story, and Legally Blonde, among others.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

2 Broke Girls, Legally Blonde, and other iconic Jennifer Coolidge performances

1) 2 Broke Girls (2011-2017)

Coolidge as Sophie Kaczynsky (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Max and Caroline, played by Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, respectively, two twenty-somethings, work at a diner while saving money to open their cupcake business. But things rarely go right for the duo as they find themselves in a constant financial pickle. Jennifer Coolidge joins the cast of 2 Broke Girls in Season 2 as the loud, rich, and tacky next-door neighbor Sophie.

Coolidge brings obnoxious comedy and a larger-than-life presence to the chaotic life of the main leads, often helping them out with money for their business or just a little treat. Her romance with the diner chef Oleg is a recipe for disaster, and her infamous rage episodes make for top-tier sitcom material.

"I'll be in my BOOOOOOTH."- Sophie Kaczynsky, announcing her arrival at the diner every single time.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Legally Blonde (2001)

Coolidge as Paulette (Image via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a glamorous but outwardly ditzy sorority queen. When her boyfriend breaks up with her for being "too blonde" to go to Harvard Law School, she is determined to study law and win him back. But she realizes she might like law better than their romance.

Jennifer Coolidge plays the iconic Paulette, Elle's manicurist and secret keeper. She portrays an awkward introvert perfectly, slowly showing her true self as a funny, loud, and quirky woman with the perfect one-liners. Remember her cringeworthy interaction with her mailman crush?

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Netflix/Apple TV

"I'm taking the dog... DUMBA*S"- Paulette, standing her ground with her ex-husband.

3) A Cinderella Story (2004)

Coolidge as the wicked stepmother (Image via Facebook/Netflix)

Jennifer Coolidge played the symbolic fairy godmother in 2 Broke Girls, but in this rom-com, she's the evil stepmother Fiona, who constantly berates her stepdaughter Sam (Hilary Duff). She fits into the role perfectly, using her famous harsh but song-like dialogue delivery to maximum comedic effect. Fans of her ditzy portrayal of Tanya McQuoid will enjoy her role in this movie, ripe with early-2000s nostalgia.

"It's the botox. I can't show emotion for another hour and a half."- Fiona

Where to watch: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

4) Joey (2004-2006)

Coolidge as Agent Bobbie (Image via YouTube/Friends)

This spin-off sitcom follows the life of Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) in the months after the series finale of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Joey moves into an apartment in Hollywood to make it as an actor. There, he forms a new community with his sister Gina, nephew Michael, new love interest Alex Garett, and his agent Bobbie Morgenstern (Jennifer Coolidge).

Coolidge brings her classic chaos and unabashed loudness to the role. She is a menace, outwardly crushing on Joey's 20-year-old nephew and bullying her office assistant. Although the show's low ratings led to cancellation, she played her role as the stereotypical single older woman in Hollywood perfectly.

"It's a sexy new nighttime drama set in a mountain resort. It's called Deep Powder. It's "Baywatch" on skis, and it's the dumbest script I ever read. It's gonna be huge!- Joey's agent Bobbie

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) American Pie (1999)

Coolidge as Stifler's mom (Image via YouTube/American Pie)

In this teen comedy about four young boys on a chaotic quest to lose their virginity before prom night, Jennifer Coolidge plays the role she is most known for: Stifler's mom. The movie's vulgar premise is accentuated by her performance as the older woman who is attracted to younger men. In her acting career, Coolidge brazenly explored all facets of comedy, making her a memorable face in the genre.

"I got some scotch. Aged eighteen years. The way I like it"- Stifler's mom.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Austenland (2013)

Coolidge as Elizabeth (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

One of the things Jennifer Coolidge excels at is playing the lead's friend. In Austenland, 30-year-old Jane Austen-obsessed Jane Hayes (Keri Russell) books a vacation at Austenland, a regency theme park where romance is guaranteed. There, she meets Coolidge's Elizabeth Charming, and the two are determined to find love.

Coolidge's portrayal of the rich and eccentric Charming might be what some fans might consider a precursor to her similar, albeit more nuanced, role in The White Lotus. She is the obvious comedic relief in a room full of Regency enthusiasts and just there to have a good time. She plays the part with her classic charm.

"[Laughs] What's that?"- Miss Elizabeth Charming asking Jane Hayes what Pride and Prejudice is, on the way to Austenland.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) The Watcher (2022)

Coolidge plays Karen Calhoun (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Jennifer Coolidge plays Karen Calhoun, the zealous real estate agent to the Brannocks in this horror drama based on true events. When they finally moved into their dream house, the last thing they expected was for it to be haunted by terrifying letters from someone called The Watcher.

Even in an extremely horrific premise, Coolidge manages to bring the laughs with her comic timing, her classic confidence backed by absolutely no knowledge of her surroundings, and some of the most memorable moments in the show. The cherry on the cake? Her iconic zingers, most of which are just a string of profanities.

"I didn't get the memo that we were doing cardio today."- Karen Calhoun, wearing a tennis outfit and sports "Wedges".

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans can also watch For Your Consideration, The Secret Life of an American Teenager, and more Jennifer Coolidge comedies!

