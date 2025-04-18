Jane season 2 recap: All to know before watching season 3

Jane season 2 premiered on April 19, 2024, on Apple TV+. The series was created by J.J. Johnson, who also directed multiple episodes in the second season. Jane season 3 was released on Apple TV+ on April 18, 2025, and it consists of five episodes.

The series follows Jane Garcia, an inspiring environmentalist, who goes on adventures with her friends to save endangered species. It is a hybrid of live action and animation.

Jane is inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, an English zoologist, primatologist, and anthropologist. She is also the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, having studied the species for more than 60 years. As per the New York Times, the majority of the series was filmed in Canada, especially in Toronto, while a few episodes were filmed in Costa Rica and Africa.

Unlike the first installment, Jane season 2 consists of five episodes only. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 20-23 minutes. The episodes are titled after the binomial name of the animal on which the plot of the episode is based.

Jane season 2 begins with the group helping a giant panda

A snippet from the first episode of Jane season 2. (Image via Apple TV+)

The first episode of Jane season 2, titled Ailuropoda melanoleuca, starts off the adventure for Jane and her friends, David and the chimpanzee Greybeard. On their new adventure, they must reunite a lost baby panda with its mother. They also try to understand and educate themselves more on giant pandas, especially why they are the only ones with six fingers in the bear species.

The episode is directed by Winnifred Jong and written by J.J. Johnson.

The neighbor's dog teaches the trio something new

David and Jane follow a wolf on their new adventure in Jane season 2. (Image via Apple TV+)

The second episode is titled Canis Lupus, the binomial name for the wolf species. The trio set off to track a wolf in the snowy mountains, which ultimately led them to their neighbor's pug. In this episode, the trio educates themselves on how wolves and dogs are related to each other while also establishing a connection with humans. Dogs are descendants of the now-extinct wolf population.

The episode was directed by Mars Horodyski and written by Christin Simms.

Another adventure in the backyard

David and Jane use their imaginary vessel in the episode Chlamyphorus truncatus. (Image via Apple TV+)

The third episode of Jane season 2 sees the trio follow a pink fairy armadillo. The trio intends to understand more about the smallest species of armadillo and decides to follow it underground in the imaginary vessel. Unfortunately, to continue their adventure, the trio must resolve a garden problem, too.

The episode titled Chlamyphorus truncatus was directed by J.J. Johnson and written by Desmond Sargent.

The trio explores the Great Barrier Reef

David and Jane engage in a discussion in the episode Anthozoa. (Image via Apple TV+)

In the penultimate episode of Jane season 2, the trio decides to learn more about the Great Barrier Reef. The idea is to determine if whatever constitutes the Great Barrier Reef belongs to the category of plants or animals. In the end, they learn that looks can be deceiving, as the plant-like corals are tiny marine animals that secrete calcium carbonate to form a hard, stony skeleton.

The episode titled Anthozoa is directed by Shawn Gerard and co-written by Natasha Ramsingh and Nathalie Younglai.

Will Jane manage to save her friend Greaybeard?

Jane and her mother Maria in the Jane season 2 finale. (Image via Apple TV+)

In the finale, titled Panthera leo after lions, Jane embarks on a mission to save her friend Greybeard. David, being unable to join her due to being ill, sees Jane partner with her mother in the season finale. They have to save Jane's chimpanzee friend from the pride of lions.

The season finale is directed and written by J.J. Johnson.

The list of cast and crew members for Jane season 2

The series is created by J.J. Johnson and produced by the Jane Goodall Institute and Canada-based Sinking Ship Entertainment. Each episode is directed by a different director.

The second installment is led by Ava Louise Murchison, who reprises her role as Jane Garcia, the nine-year-old aspiring environmentalist. Mason Bloomberg also returns as David, Jane's best friend, and Tamara Almeida stars as Maria, Jane's mother.

Jane season 2 premiered on April 19, 2024, and is available for the audience on Apple TV+.

