When Hope Calls Season 3: Everything we know so far

When Hope Calls Season 3 might not see the light of day, as the fractured release schedule of the second season has put the continuation of the series into question. The drama series, created by Alfonso H. Moreno, is the spinoff of the Hallmark Channel's hit show When Calls the Heart.

The story is adapted from Janette Oke's popular Canadian West book series and chronicles the story of two orphan sisters, Lillian and Grace, who were separated in childhood. They find each other many years later and decide to open an orphanage in the small town of Brookfield.

The second season has continued airing on Great American Family (GAF) since April 6, 2025. As of yet, there is no confirmation about the possibility of When Hope Calls Season 3. The series stars Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon, playing sisters Lillian Walsh and Grace Bennett, respectively. The rest of the cast features Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Hanneke Talbot, Wendy Crewson, and Marshall Williams in prominent roles.

Will there be a When Hope Calls Season 3?

As of now, When Hope Calls Season 3 has not been confirmed by Great American Family, which picked up the show from Hallmark Channel. The series debuted on Hallmark on August 30, 2019, with 10 episodes, exploring the lives of sisters Lillian and Grace in Brookfield.

The series was renewed for a second season to be broadcast on Great American Family. A couple of episodes premiered as a Christmas special on December 18, 2021. The remaining episodes of the season weren't aired for the next three and a half years until April 6, 2025.

Though Great American Family had saved the series, its complicated history with the network doesn't provide confidence for When Hope Calls Season 3, until the second season becomes a big success.

In an interview with Southern Living, Cindy Busby, who plays Nora on the show, shared her thoughts on the delayed arrival of the second season.

“I’ve always known about the Hearties fandom, but I feel like I wasn’t totally aware of the Hopefuls fandom and how long they've waited for this. And how excited they are to have it return. They’ve waited long enough! Let’s give the people what they want," she said.

What is When Hope Calls about?

When Hope Calls is a spinoff of Hallmark's hit series When Calls the Heart. Like its parent series, When Hope Calls is a family-friendly series with gentle characters and simple storylines with heartwarming moments. Its primary focus is the town of Brookfield in 1916, where Lillian and Grace opened an orphanage. Despite initial reluctance, they got plenty of support from the local community.

However, Grace soon had to leave for England with her partner. Lillian found a helper in Nora to take care of the orphanage and the children. The second season began with Lillian preparing to go to England to help Grace through pregnancy.

Here's the official synopsis of the series:

"When Hope Calls centers around sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield."

It continues:

"As the two are caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance, and love as they create the family they always longed to have."

