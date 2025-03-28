Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act on Hallmark- Full list of cast

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act is the second installment in Hallmark’s Hearts Around the Table series, premiering Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel and streaming the next day on Hallmark+ and Peacock. The film follows Shari, who moves back to Washington, D.C., after a breakup and seeks to reconnect with her passion for painting.

Ad

Her artistic journey takes an unexpected turn when she meets Evan, a repairman who later reveals himself to be a gallery owner. As per Hallmark Channel (March 2025), this encounter becomes a catalyst for Shari's creative resurgence.

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act stars Mishael Morgan as Shari and Brendan Morgan as Evan, alongside Mindy Cohn, Ashley Newbrough, Jake Epstein, Kathryn Davis, Darlene Cooke, and Gage Arbuthnot.

The film is part of Hallmark’s Spring Into Love 2025 event, which includes four entries in the Hearts Around the Table series, each highlighting a different foster sibling from a close-knit family who gather weekly for Sunday dinners.

Ad

Trending

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act: Full cast list

1) Mishael Morgan as Shari Adams

Mishael Morgan in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With Emmy Nominated Daytime Drama Actresses (Image via Getty)

In Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act, Mishael Morgan plays Shari Adams, the film’s lead. After a difficult breakup, Shari returns to Washington, D.C., to rebuild her life and reconnect with her love for painting. Her story centers on creative revival and emotional growth, set against the backdrop of a close-knit foster family.

Ad

As per Hallmark Channel (March 2025), her turning point comes when she meets Evan, a man who initially presents himself as a repairman but later reveals he owns a gallery, offering Shari both inspiration and the possibility of new beginnings. Shari is also one of the adult foster siblings raised by Angie Hartman, a nurturing figure who regularly brings her family together for Sunday dinners.

In Jenna’s First Love, she is shown as a grounded and protective older sister, underscoring her role as someone who values emotional safety and accountability.

Ad

Mishael Morgan brings depth to the role. According to HallmarkChannel.com, Morgan originally planned to become an attorney, but a life-altering accident resulting in a broken neck led her to reassess her path. While studying at university and preparing for law school, she met her agent while working at a Toronto nightclub.

She soon pivoted to acting, ultimately turning down law school to pursue the profession full-time. Best known for her dual roles as Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless, Morgan made history as the first Black woman to win a Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress.

Ad

2) Brendan Morgan as Evan James

Ad

Evan James is a central figure in Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act, serving as both Shari’s love interest and a key influence in her personal and creative revival.

Introduced as a repairman, Evan’s true identity as a gallery owner gradually unfolds, positioning him as someone who not only appreciates Shari’s art but also helps her rediscover her confidence and direction. His character challenges initial assumptions and is depicted as thoughtful, sincere, and quietly supportive.

Ad

His presence provides not just romantic tension but also acts as a mirror for Shari’s growth, making him a pivotal character in Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act.

As per HallmarkChannel.com, Morgan hails from Pickering, Ontario, and first gained national attention through Bachelor in Paradise Canada. He later transitioned into scripted roles, earning recurring appearances in The Big Cigar (Warner Brothers) and The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu).

Ad

His work includes a supporting role in Meet Me Next Christmas on Netflix, and more recently, a lead role in Second Guessing Fate produced by Neshama.

3) Mindy Cohn as Angie Hartman

Mindy Cohn in Celebrities Visit SiriusXM (Image via Getty)

Angie Hartman plays a key role in Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act as the foster mother who brought together Shari, Jenna, Josh, Kiki, and more recently, a teenage foster child named Rory. Her home is the setting for weekly Sunday dinners, a tradition that functions as a safe space where her children reconnect, reflect, and support each other through life’s challenges.

Ad

She is a steady and nurturing presence across the Hearts Around the Table franchise, and in Shari’s Second Act, she continues to be a grounding force, especially as Shari attempts to rebuild after heartbreak.

Portraying Angie is veteran actress Mindy Cohn, whose career began when she was discovered during a high school visit by The Facts of Life producers and star Charlotte Rae. According to HallmarkChannel.com, Cohn played Natalie Green from 1979 to 1988 on the iconic sitcom and later voiced Velma in Warner Bros.' Scooby-Doo franchise for over a decade.

Ad

She’s had recurring roles and guest appearances on shows like Hot in Cleveland and The Middle, and currently stars in Palm Royale on Apple TV+ alongside Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett. Cohn holds a degree in cultural anthropology from Loyola Marymount University.

Supporting cast and their characters

Ad

The supporting cast for Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act includes:

Ashley Newbrough as Jenna Whitaker

Jake Epstein as Josh Adler

Kathryn Davis as Kiki Mercer

Darlene Cooke as Lindsay James

Gage Arbuthnot as Kyle

Brian Cook as Auctioneer (previously seen in The Wedding Planners, 2021)

Eddie Bizarria as Mr. Berardi

Nathaniel Stephenson as David

Maya Camastro as Sasha

Nicolas Grimes as Harley

Justice James as Rory Nelson

These characters contribute to the broader community and foster family dynamics explored throughout Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act.

Ad

Production, direction, and plot details

Ad

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act is the second film in Hallmark’s Spring Into Love 2025 lineup and part of the Hearts Around the Table series, which follows a group of adult foster siblings as they navigate life, love, and weekly reunions at their foster mother’s home.

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act centers on Shari, who has recently returned to Washington, D.C., following a breakup. Hoping to reignite her passion for painting, she meets Evan, a quiet repairman who is later revealed to be a gallery owner.

Ad

According to Hallmark Channel, March 2025, this unexpected encounter becomes the catalyst for Shari’s renewed creative and emotional journey. The narrative expands on the family dynamics seen in Jenna’s First Love, reinforcing themes of growth, stability, and chosen family.

Directed by Marco Deufemia and written by Neale Kimmel, Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act brings together a seasoned creative team. The film was executive produced by Beth Stevenson, Stan Hum, and Nancy Yeaman, with Jessica Reis, Donald Teuma-Castelletti and Peter Durst serving as producers. Aldo Quirván led cinematography.

Ad

Music for the film was composed by Stephen Krecklo and Sean Nimmons-Paterson, and the editing was handled by Navin Ramaswaran. Production design was led by Maria John, with Nicole Lankar serving as art director.

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act premieres on Hallmark Channel on March 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and becomes available for streaming the next day on Hallmark+ and within 72 hours on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback