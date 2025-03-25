Where was Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love Filmed? Major shooting locations explored 

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love is a romantic movie about Jenna, played by Ashley Newbrough, who is tasked with organizing a big charity event for billionaire Tom Redlands. To her surprise, she must work with Andrew, played by Steve Lund, Tom's main assistant and her former boyfriend.

Working together is difficult because their past relationship didn't end well. As they prepare for the event, old feelings resurface, forcing them to confront unresolved issues. The story follows Jenna as she struggles to balance her career and emotions, while Andrew deals with his regrets. In the end, the charity event takes an unexpected turn, testing their teamwork and rekindling their bond.

The film Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love was shot in Canada, primarily in Ontario. Primary locations included Newmarket and Georgian Bay, offering a blend of small-town charm and scenic beauty. These locations offered a combination of city and small-town warmth, enhancing the film's setting.

Exploring the filming spots of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love

Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love cast (Image Via Hallmark Channel)

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love was primarily filmed in Newmarket, a town in Ontario’s York Region, roughly 45 kilometers north of Toronto. Filming took place in the fall of 2024, leveraging the town’s historic Main Street South, known for its red-brick storefronts and local shops.

These picturesque streets likely served as backdrops for exterior scenes, including moments of Jenna coordinating the gala. Additionally, Newmarket’s Fairy Lake Park, a 10-hectare green space at 225 Donna Stroud Lane, was used for outdoor sequences, providing a serene setting for personal exchanges between Jenna and Andrew.

Actress Mindy Cohn (Angie) shared an Instagram post from Newmarket during production, praising the cast and crew. The town’s accessibility and traditional vibe made it a key hub for this Hallmark production.

Georgian Bay, Ontario, Canada

Still from Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Georgian Bay, a vast bay of Lake Huron in south-central Ontario, was another major filming location from August to November 2024. Known for its scenic waterfront and rugged shores, it lies about 150 kilometers northwest of Newmarket.

The crew filmed scenes here to capture open, heartfelt moments, possibly tied to the charity event’s atmosphere or Jenna’s reflections. Specific locations like Penetanguishene’s docks at 2 Main Street or Collingwood’s waterfront trails were likely utilized, offering a striking contrast to Newmarket’s urban feel.

Georgian Bay’s natural beauty enhanced the film’s romantic tone, aligning with Hallmark’s aesthetic. Cast posts on social media tagged this area, confirming its role.

What is the plot of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love?

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love is a romantic movie about Jenna Whitaker, played by Ashley Newbrough. Jenna is an event planner who lands a high-profile job organizing a charity event for billionaire Tom Redlands, played by Al Mukadam.

She has to work with Andrew Clarington, played by Steve Lund, who is Tom’s assistant. The problem is that Jenna and Andrew were high school sweethearts, but he broke her heart and left. Now, working together is hard because of their past, and as they plan the event, old feelings begin to resurface.

Jenna’s foster family, including her mom Angie (Mindy Cohn) and siblings Shari, Kiki, Josh, and Rory, meet every Sunday for dinner, sharing about their lives. They didn’t like Andrew at first because of what he did. Meanwhile, Tom starts to develop feelings for Jenna, making things tricky.

The event takes a surprising turn, forcing Jenna and Andrew to decide whether they can rebuild trust and perhaps fall in love again.

Watch Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love on Hallmark.

