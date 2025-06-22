7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Waterfront

A murky family business meets an idyllic seaside town in The Waterfront, a family crime drama that asks the question: How far are you willing to go for the things and people you love? The Netflix series follows the Buckley family as they teeter on the brink of losing their family fishing business and the depths they go to survive (Hint: The answer is drug trafficking).

Created by Kevin Williamson and inspired by true events, the show stars Mindhunter fame Holt McCallany as the family patriarch Harlan, along with Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, and Jack Weary, as the Buckleys. Anchored by complicated family dynamics, humor in the most unexpected places, and a stellar performance from the ensemble, the show is one of the top-watched on Netflix.

For fans of crime dramas like The Waterfront, here are some other shows to binge and get over the post-show blues.

Ozark, Bloodline, and other shows for The Waterfront fans

1) Ozark (2017-2022)

Ozark features a family involved in drugs and crime (Image via Netflix)

Drugs, money laundering, and a whole host of problems follow financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), as they relocate their family from Chicago to the Ozarks region to appease a Mexican drug cartel. What awaits them is a long list of local criminals who cannot wait to cross paths with him.

The Byrdes and the Buckleys dance with danger in Ozark and The Waterfront, two crime dramas about doing what it takes to keep your family afloat, no matter the cost. Idyllic waterfront spaces act as picturesque backdrops for things to spiral quickly, and the wide array of characters are sucked into the chaos (sometimes unwillingly).

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Bloodline (2015-2017)

A still from season 3 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Every family has secrets. But the Rayburns--Robert, Sally, and their children, Kevin, Meg, Danny, and John--harbor a murky past and a murkier present nobody wants to unpack. When the family's black sheep, Danny (Ben Mendelsohn), returns home, their dark past floats onto the shores of Islamorada, Florida.

With The Waterfront being touted as Ozark meets Bloodline, it is safe to assume the show has just the right amount of chaotic family dynamics, a healthy dose of drug trafficking, and other secrets every fan will be on the edge of their seats to uncover. Created by Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman, the psychological drama is a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

The cast of Animal Kingdom (Image via Netflix)

Both The Waterfront and Animal Kingdom are inspired by true events, so it's safe to say that fans will immediately be immersed in the world of the Codys. Similarly set in a coastal backdrop of Oceanside, California, the show follows Joshua "J" Cody (Finn Cole), a youngster who is thrown into a world of familial crime after the death of his mother forced him to live with his grandmother, Janine "Smurf" Cody.

For six seasons, the show explores the consequences of leading a life of crime while sticking to the strict Cody family code of loyalty. Amidst the stealthy criminal world, the Jonathan Lisco creation also focuses on J's coming-of-age story as a young adult whose grief shapes his new reality.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) McMafia (2018)

Norton Plays Alex in McMafia (Image via Prime Video)

What does a regular investment fund manager do when his family's dealings pull him into a dark criminal underbelly? Alex Goodman (James Norton) unwillingly steps into a world of shadowy power figures just to keep his family safe in this riveting crime drama based on the book by Misha Glenny.

The Waterfront and McMafia focus on filial bonds within a world of crime and the extremes people go to safeguard their loved ones. So, expect drama, power moves, and tons of plot twists over eight episodes of writing that captures gripping tension without tipping over into overt violence.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

5) The Sopranos (1999-2007)

The Soprano crime family (Image via HBO)

The Waterfront fans must go back and watch the family crime drama that started it all, featuring patriarch Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), his family, and his expansive crime syndicate disguised as a "waste management company" (His words). When the struggles of managing the weight of a family and a life of crime become too much, the kingpin goes to therapy to unpack his panic attacks.

For seven seasons, creator David Chase makes every fan feel like they're in the thick of it all, experiencing Tony's rage, exaltation, and downfall, while exploring his complex relationships in the suburbs of New Jersey as an Italian-American mafia boss. With an ensemble cast each performing a lifetime, the show won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and is recognized as one of the best of all time.

Where to watch: HBO

6) Dawson's Creek (1998-2003)

The teens of Dawson's Creek (Image via Prime Video)

The fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, is home to broody teenager Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and his best friends, Joey (Katie Holmes) and Pacey (Joshua Jackson). When a new girl named Jen (Michelle Williams) moves into town, the group's dynamics are tested. Amidst love triangles, high school, and loyal friendships, Dawson enters adulthood.

Kevin Williamson based The Waterfront on his childhood memories growing up in a beach town, as a part of the fishing community, and the lengths his father went to keep his family from going under. Dawson's Creek, another Williamson creation, is a love letter to the seaside town in North Carolina where he grew up, and the complicated family drama that he experienced.

Where to watch: Hulu

7) The Family Business (2018-present)

The cast of the show (Image via Prime Video)

What's a family business without some shady deals? Ask the Duncans and they'd agree. Exotic car dealers by day and drug dealers in the quiet of the night, the family's power structure is threatened when the patriarch, Lavernius "L.C." Duncan, decides to retire and hand over the reins to his successors. But with watchful eyes following their every move, family loyalties will be tested.

The Waterfront fans will enjoy the mix of drama, romance, and a thrilling plotline wrapped into one family saga. Based on a book series by creator Carl Weber, it offers entertainment wrapped in intrigue.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Catch all episodes of The Waterfront only on Netflix.

