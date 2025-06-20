Is Netflix’s The Waterfront based on a true story? Details explored

The Waterfront premiered on Netflix on June 19, 2025. The eight-episode drama was created and executive produced by Kevin Williamson, known for Scream, Dawson’s Creek, and The Vampire Diaries. Set in the fictional town of Havenport, North Carolina, the series follows the Buckley family—a once-powerful clan in the local fishing industry—whose empire begins to collapse.

Holt McCallany stars as Harlan Buckley, the patriarch recovering from two heart attacks, while Maria Bello plays his wife, Belle. Jake Weary and Melissa Benoist portray their children, Cane and Bree, both navigating personal struggles and moral compromises.

As financial pressures mount, the Buckleys are drawn into criminal activity, and the series explores the consequences of morally grey choices. Since its release, viewers have raised a common question: Is The Waterfront based on a true story?

While the events and characters feel grounded in reality, the show is not a direct retelling of true events. The Waterfront is inspired by real-life experiences from Williamson’s own life and explores how far a family will go to preserve its legacy.

The real story behind The Waterfront

In The Waterfront, the Buckley family's seafood business masks their darker dealings, as shown in this tense moment outside the Havenport dock. (Image via Netflix)

The Waterfront is inspired by real-life events from creator Kevin Williamson’s personal history. While the series is fictional and not a direct recreation of actual events, its narrative reflects Williamson’s family background. According to a Netflix Tudum article published on June 19, 2025, the central premise is based on Williamson’s father, Wade Williamson, who was a fisherman in North Carolina.

In the 1980s, Wade Williamson was arrested for smuggling marijuana on his fishing boat. In his interview with Tudum on June 19, Williamson said:

"My dad was a very, very good man. He was a fisherman... So someone came along and said, 'If you do this one thing, you can make all this money.' And it was hard to say no."

He added that the fishing industry had declined, and many families struggled to survive. Wade ultimately served time in prison, which deeply affected the family. This experience was previously referenced in Dawson’s Creek, where the character Joey Potter mentions her father being in prison for conspiracy to traffic marijuana. Williamson confirmed on Netflix Tudum that this was the same charge his father faced.

Williamson shared that he had always wanted to tell this darker, more personal story, but waited until after his father passed away in 2020. The series’ patriarch, Harlan Buckley, portrayed by Holt McCallany, is inspired by Wade Williamson. Similarly, Belle, played by Maria Bello, reflects the strength of Williamson’s mother. Other characters also represent different aspects of Williamson’s life and memories.

Everything we know about The Waterfront season 1

A rare united front: Cane, Peyton, and Bree Buckley appear at a funeral in The Waterfront as their family's empire begins to unravel. (Image via Netflix)

Season 1 of The Waterfront consists of eight episodes. The story centers around the Buckley family, who have long dominated the fishing and restaurant industry in the fictional town of Havenport, North Carolina. As patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, his wife Belle and son Cane take over the family business. Their efforts to protect the Buckley legacy lead them into dangerous territory, including dealings with a local cartel.

Meanwhile, daughter Bree Buckley, played by Melissa Benoist, is a recovering addict who has lost custody of her son. Her personal struggles are compounded when she returns home and becomes entangled in a relationship that threatens to unravel the family further. As Harlan re-enters the fold to regain control, the family becomes further drawn into criminal activity.

The Waterfront season 1 was filmed in coastal North Carolina, primarily in and around Wilmington and Southport. These are areas that have personal significance to creator Kevin Williamson, who previously filmed Dawson's Creek and I Know What You Did Last Summer there. According to an interview on Netflix Tudum, Williamson said the locations were chosen to reflect the story’s authenticity and his personal connection to the region.

The show’s cast includes Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Danielle Campbell, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, and Brady Hepner. Guest appearances include Topher Grace and Dave Annable.

The season closes with several story arcs unresolved. As of now, Netflix has not officially confirmed a second season, but creator Kevin Williamson has expressed his readiness to continue the story. The soundtrack also plays a notable role, featuring songs from artists like Chris Stapleton, Tammy Wynette, and KALEO.

While the characters and plotlines are fictional, The Waterfront draws on real-life challenges and personal experiences from Williamson’s background. Viewers can stream the full season now on Netflix.

