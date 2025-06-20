What role does Melissa Benoist play in Netflix’s The Waterfront? Details explored

The Waterfront is a drama series that was released on Netflix on June 19, 2025. Kevin Williamson is the show's creator and showrunner. He also executive produces the series along with Ben Fast and Marcos Siega. It includes eight episodes directed by Siega, Liz Friedlander, Erica Dunton, and Jann Turner.

The series is set in Havenport, North Carolina, and follows the Buckley family, whose long-standing fishing business has recently run into financial trouble. Holt McCallany plays the head of the family, Harlan Buckley, while Maria Bello appears as his wife, Belle.

Melissa Benoist stars as their daughter, Bree Buckley. She is a recovering drug addict who grapples with her past and attempts to reconcile with her family.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat."

Everything to know about Melissa Benoist's role in The Waterfront

Melissa Benoist plays Bree Buckley, Harlan and Belle Buckley's daughter, in The Waterfront. She is a recovering drug addict who blames her brother, Cane, for losing custody of her teenage son, Diller, to her ex-husband.

Bree bonds with the DEA agent Marcus Sanchez, who investigates the Buckley family's involvement in drug trafficking, due to their shared history with drugs. She helps Marcus collect incriminating evidence against Cane, who runs the family business following Harlan's ill health.

When Marcus comes close to exposing the family's illegal activities in episode 5, Bree decides to protect her family's interests by overdosing Marcus on heroin and causing his death. Moreover, Harlan's rival, Grady, kidnaps Bree in the penultimate episode of The Waterfront to get back at the family patriarch. But she is saved by Harlan, Cane, and her half-brother, Shawn, in a final showdown.

In a Tudum by Netflix article dated June 19, 2025, Melissa Benoist said that her character, Bree, is unlike anything she has played before. She elaborated further by saying:

"I love how messy Bree is. She’s reactive. She doesn’t always necessarily think everything through. She’s impulsive, but she’s incredibly loyal. She has so much love to give, and she’s so desperate to be loved and to belong. I could empathize with her."

A look at Melissa Benoist's acting career before The Waterfront

Melissa Benoist is an actress and singer from Houston, Texas.

She made her acting debut in 2008 in the road drama film Tennessee, starring Mariah Carey. She followed it up with Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated drama Whiplash, where she played the protagonist's girlfriend, Nicole. The 36-year-old actress has also appeared in comedy-dramas like Danny Collins, Sun Dogs, and Band of Robbers.

Melissa's first prominent television role was playing Marley Rose in the fourth and fifth seasons of the musical comedy drama Glee from 2012 to 2014. She also had guest starring roles in popular shows like The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Homeland, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, etc.

In 2015, Melissa was cast to play the titular role in the superhero series, Supergirl. She played the role for six seasons until 2021, earning praise and multiple awards for her performance. Melissa reprised her role in The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Arrow. In 2024, she played Sadie McCarthy in the political drama series, The Girls on the Bus.

Viewers can stream all episodes of The Waterfront exclusively on Netflix.

