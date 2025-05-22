Netflix’s The Reserve complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Reserve is a Danish crime drama series created by Ingeborg Topsøe, who is known for creating Wildland and The Charmer. The director of the series is Per Fly, while the screenplay is from Ina Bruhn and Mads Tafdrup.

Ad

The series chronicles the journey of Cecile, a woman trying to find her missing neighbor, Ruby. She joins forces with Angel and a newly minted investigator, Aicha, to solve the case no one in the police department is particularly interested in solving.

However, as she inches closer to the truth, uncomfortable and shocking secrets about her family are revealed.

The show was released on Netflix on May 15, 2025. All six episodes were released together on the streaming platform and are available for viewing with a subscription.

Ad

Trending

The series has been produced by Claudia Saginario under the banner of Uma Film. It stars Marie Bach Hansen, Danica Curcic, Simon Sears, Lars Ranthe, Sara Fanta Traore, Excel Busano, Donna Levkovski, Lukas Zuperka, and Frode Bilde Rønsholt in prominent roles:

Release schedule of The Reserve and how to watch it

Ad

As mentioned above, all six episodes of the series were released on Netflix on May 15, 2025, and are currently available for streaming globally. The Danish thriller is titled Reservatet in its original language, which was dubbed into The Reserve for a wider release.

However, the title has now been updated to Secrets We Keep. So, if you have been unable to find the series through its previous title, use the updated one.

Ad

You would need a subscription to Netflix to stream the episode, which is 34 to 42 minutes long. The cost of subscription varies according to the user's location. The platform offers multiple plans for users located in the United States.

The Standard plan with ads costs $7.99 per month, which supports two devices at a time, and content can be streamed in HD. The Standard plan at $17.99 allows an ad-free viewing experience and an option to add 1 extra member for $6.99/month with ads or $8.99/month without ads.

Ad

The Premium plan at $24.99 supports 4 devices at a time and an option to add two extra members.

What is The Reserve about?

Ad

The Reserve follows Cecile, played by Marie Bach Hansen, known for her performances in The Legacy, The Team, This Life, and The Last Vermeer. Upon the sudden disappearance of her neighbor, Ruby, Cecile decides to investigate herself and get to the truth.

Rookie investigator Aicha, played by Sara Fanta Traore, wants to find Ruby, but finding a foreigner was not a priority for her department. On the other hand, Cecile joins hands with her au pair, Angel, to find her neighbor.

Ad

However, soon she discovers that the disappearance might be connected to her own family, which propels her to question everything about her family and the surroundings she has been a part of.

The series is available exclusively on Netflix. The official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"In this suspenseful drama series, the disappearance of a young au pair unearths secrets buried beneath one of Denmark's most affluent neighbourhoods."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Reserve and other films and TV shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More