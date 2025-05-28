Glee: All seasons ranked

Glee is a jukebox musical comedy drama series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. The show is an iconic series and has many scenes that are a part of pop culture. Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the show focuses on New Directions, a glee club of the school. Glee focuses on the show choir circuit and its members as they face challenges related to love, sexuality, family, and teamwork.

While there have been many changes to the cast of the show over its six-season period, some of its original members include, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jayma Mays, and others. The show has had a memorable run with ups and downs. Therefore, here is a quick ranking of all the seasons of Glee.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.

Season 1, Season 3, and other seasons of Glee, ranked

6) Season 6

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While the sixth season of Glee goes back to the basics and brings back some of the magic of the earlier versions, it is too late. In the final season, we see the weddings of Santana and Brittany and Blaine and Kurt. Viewers also see Rachel and Kurt go back to Lima and take over the New Directions.

The sixth season has a tinge of meta humor which sometimes makes the show hectic. While there are moments where the show loses itself in the chaos, it also pays tribute to the earlier seasons and offers nostalgia. The major fault in the sixth season is that it tries to undo the faults of the past but has little time.

5) Season 4

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The fourth season of Glee has received mixed reviews over time and there are a few shortcomings that make it end up on number five on this list. The major problem is that the original cast has graduated and in order to switch things up, a host of new characters join the show. While some are interesting, most feel out of place.

Further, the back and forth between McKinley and New York also feels chaotic and impacts the show’s pace. Due to this, many characters’ arcs are spread too thin. As the new characters join the show in this season, many of them feel one-dimensional.

4) Season 5

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While season 5 has its faults, the installment also holds an emotional place in the heart of the show’s fans. The season features the famous episode, “The Quarterback”, which focusses on the death of Finn Hudson. The touching episode pays tribute to the character and actor Cory Monteith’s death. Many viewers believe that Glee should have ended after this season.

However, the fifth installment misses the mark in various aspects. The Lima storyline is abandoned and focus is brought back to the original cast. This is frustrating as the viewers had got to know the new characters, only for them to be dropped. The season also contains some controversial episodes like the Christmas special.

3) Season 2

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of Glee continues to build on the success of the first season. There are many positive factors that make this installment enter the top 3. It has memorable episodes like “The Rocky Horror Glee Show”. It also has the first appearance of famous characters like Blaine and Sam.

The second season also has some iconic celebrity cameos like that of Britney Spears. While the season has loads of feel-good moments and laughter, it has some minor flaws. The show tries to be overambitious and that makes it a little chaotic. There are also a number of couples in the second season, which can feel like a lot.

2) Season 3

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The third season of Glee is special because all the original cast members are graduating and are looking forward to applying into colleges. Apart from all the comedic moments therefore, this season also has some emotional moments. Plus, it has some of the best songs.

Another highlight of the season is the beautiful manner in which Santana transforms from being a background character to a powerful character. Her coming out arc is one of the most powerful moments in the season. While the show sometimes tends to focus too much on Kurt and Blaine, the overall beauty of the season makes it easy to ignore.

1) Season 1

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The first season deserves to be in the top spot because of how beautifully it sets the tone for the series. Glee is a show about music, love, and laughter. And the first season does it all. The viewers get to meet all the memorable characters for the first time as well.

There are also some shocking storylines in this season that make it even more memorable. From Quinn’s teenage pregnancy to Rachel and Finn’s off and on romance, the season has plenty of drama to keep the viewers hooked.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various seasons of the show, Glee, being ranked.

