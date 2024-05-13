What is the name of Lea Michele's son? Glee star reveals she is having a daughter in Mother's Day post

Actress and singer Lea Michele, best known for playing Rachel Berry in the musical comedy show Glee, has a son with her husband Zandy Reich, and their family will have a new addition soon.

Michele and Reich tied the knot in March 2019, and on August 20, 2020, she gave birth to their son, Ever Leo. The singer-actress has shared glimpses of their son on her Instagram, including in a 2023 post celebrating Ever’s third birthday last year.

In the family-of-three photo shared, Michele and Reich’s son was seen in between them while on a stroll, holding each of their hands. The Run to You singer captioned the post:

“Happy 3rd Birthday to our beautiful son! Ever we love you so much!”

Lea Michele has also referenced her son in numerous other Instagram posts, but more recently, in the caption for the photo she shared on Mother’s Day as she shares some news about their soon-to-be family of four.

Lea Michele’s second child with husband is a girl

As far as gender reveals go, the former Glee star took to Instagram to share what she, her husband, and their son, Ever, are expecting.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Lea Michele shared a photo of herself in a white button-down shirt with the half part undone to show off her baby bump.

Although the singer-actress's face was cut off in the picture, her smile was visible as she looked down at her baby bump.

Read more: "One of the most fun characters I've played"— Kate Hudson discusses her experience working on 'Glee'

In the caption, she revealed that their little family will soon welcome a baby girl. She wrote:

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to bask in Lea Michele’s gender reveal, with some commenting, “little Lea” and “A mini Rachel Berry.” Other fans were also sharing their excitement that the singer-actress will soon become a “girl mom.”

Read more: Netflix’s Heeramandi: Full list of cast in series

Michele initially shared the news of her second baby via an Instagram post, dated March 27. She shared a side-view picture of herself wearing a white cape and with one hand cradling her growing baby bump. In the caption of said post, Michele wrote:

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed.”

People took to the comment section to congratulate the former Glee star, including her friend and singer Ashley Tisdale, who has also recently announced that she’s having baby No.2.

Read more: Bette Midler calls titular CBS sitcom a "big mistake", talks about Lindsay Lohan's departure from the project

Lea Michele’s Mother’s Day post also came nearly a week after she rocked her baby bump in the star-studded Met Gala 2024 event. The singer-actress wore a satin blue Rodarte gown featuring white flowers on the bodice and a long tulle cape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback