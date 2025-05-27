4 K-dramas to watch if you liked Queen's House

The melodrama Queen's House premiered on April 28, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Ham Eun-jung, Seo Joon-young, Park Yoon-jae, and Lee Ga-ryeong. The series was helmed by directors Hong Seok-goo and Hong Eun-mi, and it was penned by screenwriter Kim Min-joo.
The series followed the story of Kang Jae-in, the youngest leader of the design team at YL Group. She was married to the company’s director, Hwang Gi-chan. While she wanted to live an ordinary and simple life, he had ambitious goals.
However, an incident completely changed the female protagonist’s life. Meanwhile, an intelligent thoracic surgeon, Kim Do-yun, lost someone precious to him and decided to seek revenge.
If viewers liked the storyline, direction, cast, and other elements of the mentioned drama, they should binge-watch the four shows listed below.
Love Twist, Temptation of Wife, and other Korean dramas to watch if you liked Queen's House
1) Love Twist
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, KBS World, and Kocowa
Cast: Ham Eun-jung, Han Seung-won, Hwang Shin-hye, Yoon Da-hoon
The romance and melodrama Love Twist followed the story of three intergenerational families. It presented the struggles, obstacles, and hardships faced by each member and how they overcame them. It showcased the tale of a family whose life was dramatically changed because of a lie.
The series was helmed by director Kim Won-yong and penned by screenwriter Lee Eun-joo. Similar to Queen's House, the drama Love Twist featured the leading actress Ham Eun-jung. It had themes such as family, romantic twists, revenge, corporate issues, and more.
2) Show Window: The Queen's House
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Cast: Song Yoon-ah, Lee Sung-jae, Jeon So-mi, and Hwang Chan-sung
The Korean thriller drama Show Window: The Queen's House followed the happy life of Han Sun-joo. She was married to Shin Myung-seob and had children. With her mother's connections, she helped her husband, Myung-seob, secure a job at Rahen Group. However, Sun-joo's perfect life changed when her significant other got involved with Yoon Mi-ra romantically.
Similar to Queen's House, Show Window: The Queen's House was centered around similar themes, including marital affairs, revenge, family conflict, strong female leads, and more.
3) Temptation of Wife
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Cast: Jang Seo-hee, Byun Woo-min, Lee Jae-hwang, and Kim Seo-hyung
The revenge and thriller drama Temptation of Wife showcased the story of Goo-eun, who dreams of studying in France. She majored in makeup at the university. However, her life dramatically changed when she was r*aped when she was intoxicated. Soon, she got pregnant and had to marry her assailant, Jung Gyo-bin.
Meanwhile, Gyo-bin later fell for her best friend Shin Ae-ri. They later murdered Gyo-bin and labeled it as s*icide. Subsequently, Eun-jae, determined to avenge her death, returned with the new identity of the deceased woman, Min So-hee.
Similar to Queen's House, Temptation of Wife had themes, including revenge, affairs, dreams, aspirations, and other concepts.
4) The Penthouse: War in Life
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Prime Video, and Kocowa
Cast: Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, and Uhm Ki-joon
The drama Penthouse: War in Life followed the story of the residents of Hera Palace, who harbored many secrets and hidden ambitions. Shim Su-ryeon was the queen of the penthouse apartment and belonged to a wealthy background. Meanwhile, Cheon Seo-jin, regarded as the prima donna of the residence, would do everything to make her daughter successful. Oh Yoon-hee hailed from a poor family background, who had big goals.
Similar to Queen's House, Penthouse: War in Life incorporated the themes of power, struggle, revenge, blood, family, and wealth.
The series is available on Rakuten Viki, Wavve, and Kocowa.