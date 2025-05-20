"That part was so funny"- Fans react as BTS gets mentioned in the K-drama 'Tastefully Yours'

On May 20, 2025, a clip from episode 3 of the romance drama Tastefully Yours circulated on social media, where BTS was mentioned, leaving the fandom in awe. During the segment, the protagonist Han Beom-u (played by Kang Ha-neul) and Sin Chun-seung (played by Yoo Soo-bin) were on their way to fill out a submission form for a contest to win the prize money needed to repair their burden restaurant. They had only fifteen minutes and reached the center a little late.

Ad

To distract the lady at the counter, Soo-bin said that BTS were at the place twice. Subsequently, Beom-u arrived filling the form which he handed in lady's hands and corrected Soo-bin that it was KBS. The latter accepted his mistake and the former said if BTS were there, he would ask for their autograph.

As the clip went viral on social media, the fandom stated that the particular clip was funny, and it made Tastefully Yours more interesting. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

Ad

Trending

"Watched this yesterday. That part was so funny."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that BTS was everywhere. They also observed that, over the last few years, the band has been getting mentions in TV shows.

"I was watching Tastefully Yours on Netflix BTS is everywhere hehe,"- a fan reacted.

"Atp from last few years almost every kdrama mentioned bts,"- a fan commented.

"BTS & their never ending saga of being mentioned on kdramas,"- a fan shared.

Ad

The internet user also stated they wish to get more Kang Ha-neul and BTS moments in the future.

"my mom was watching this yesterday and when i heard bts, my head whipped so fast lol. my mom was laughing at this part,"- a user reacted.

"This k-drama is sooo good! They are so funny,"- a user shared.

Ad

"is this the only BTS and kang ha neul crumb I will ever get in my life???,"- a user shared.

More about Tastefully Yours

At the time of writing, Netflix dropped four episodes of Tastefully Yours. The drama featured a star-studded cast, including Kang Ha-neul, Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rok, and Yoo Soo-bin. According to MyDramaList, the official synopsis of the show has been provided below:

Ad

"Depicts the story of Han Beom U, the successor of a large food company, who runs the best fine dining restaurant in Seoul but has no interest in 'taste', and Mo Yeon Ju, a chef crazy about 'taste' who runs a one-table restaurant without a sign in a remote corner of the countryside."

It further reads:

Ad

"They grow together and fall in love while running a small restaurant in the city of Miraek, Jeonju."

The show has been helmed by director Park Dhan-hee and penned by screenwriter Jung Soo-yoon, respectively.

In recent news, BTS is expected to reunite as a group in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More