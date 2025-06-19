What is the Nevermore Academy in Wednesday? Details explored as the academy website relaunches ahead of the release of Wednesday season 2

Netflix has revamped the official website for Nevermore Academy, ahead of the release of Wednesday season 2. The website now contains updated information, including the names of the students returning this season. It also contains new information, such as the name of the new principal, who will be taking over from Larissa Weems.

The Nevermore Academy in Wednesday is a fictional academy for outcasts, located in Vermont, USA. It is at the center of all the unusual activities occurring in the series' universe.

Nevermore Academy's website contains some general information as well. It speaks about the institution's dedication towards entertaining every "Outcast, including Werewolves, Vampires, Sirens, Gorgons, DaVincis, and more." It also highlights its mission and mentions:

"For over 200 years, Nevermore has stood as a fortress against the normie world. Here, we don't blend to Normie culture; we rise above it."

Trending

More about the Nevermore Academy in Netflix's Wednesday series

Nevermore Academy, or simply Nevermore, plays a crucial role in the narrative of Netflix's supernatural comedy series Wednesday. It is a fictional academy that is situated in Vermont, United States. It was founded in 1791 by Nathaniel Faulkner.

Since its inception, the institution has been offering a safe place for all kinds of societal misfits, popularly known as the "outcasts." It has also been providing exemplary services to the students, including top-class education and training through extracurricular activities. From 1993 onwards, Nevermore imposed a ban on the admission of hydes after they were deemed unfit to co-exist with the others.

How can someone apply to Nevermore?

Those who wish to feel connected to Nevermore remotely can do so through Netflix's recently launched interactive website for Wednesday season 2. The institution's site features an "Apply Now" button that allows interested individuals to start their application for admission to the fictional school.

After selecting the "Begin Application" option, prospective students must answer five questions. Afterward, they need to provide their credentials and submit the form. A message will then appear on the screen, informing them that their application has been accepted and, if eligible, Nevermore Academy will contact them.

They will also assign a group based on their assessment of the individual. For example, someone may be assigned to a "werewolf" group after taking the quiz. Individuals can choose to take the quiz again if they wish. Depending on their answers, they may either be assigned the same group or a different one.

About Wednesday season 2

As the teaser trailer for Wednesday season 2 suggests, this season will be full of confusion, chaos, bloodshed, friendships, and complicated relationships. According to an article published on Tudum on June 18, 2025, the season can be best summarized in the following way:

"Much to Wednesday’s utter horror (and not the kind that she enjoys), the line between her school and family lives doesn’t just get blurred in her second year at Nevermore Academy … it gets hacked to pieces."

The description seems appropriate, as Wednesday season 2 will see several of Wednesday Addams' family members frequently interacting with her. Her brother, Pugsley, will be coming to Nevermore Academy. The experience of having someone to look after on campus is going to be interesting for Wednesday, especially since she isn't someone who seems to be excited to spend time with her family.

Her mother, Morticia Addams, is also expected to frequent the Nevermore Academy premises. Those who have watched season 1 of the series would be aware that Wednesday shares a very complicated relationship with her mother. Therefore, the two frequently sharing spaces are expected to lead to some tense interactions.

The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 arrive on Netflix on August 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More