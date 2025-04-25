Wednesday season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

Wednesday season 2 will mark the return of Netflix's hit supernatural mystery comedy series. The show is based on the character Wednesday Addams by cartoonist Charles Addams, and the first season saw the titular character solve a murder mystery in her school.

The upcoming season will see Wednesday face new challenges at her school, Nevermore Academy, as she is joined by her family members there. Wednesday season 2 is scheduled for release in two parts on August 6, 2025, and September 3, 2025.

Jenna Ortega is reprising her role as Wednesday. Other returning cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday. The show will also introduce some new characters, who will be portrayed by actors like Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi.

Complete list of the cast of Wednesday season 2

1) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Jenna Ortega reprises her lead role as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2. Wednesday is a morbid, emotionally distant teenager with psychic powers who willingly returns to Nevermore Academy. She is allergic to colors other than black, white, and gray. Her interests include writing, investigation, fencing, and the cello. Her best friend is Enid Sinclair.

Ortega first gained attention in Hollywood for her role as the younger version of Jane in the TV series Jane the Virgin. She has since appeared in Netflix's TV series You and the slasher film Scream VI.

2) Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort

Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Steve Buscemi is a new addition to this season's cast as he will portray Nevermore Academy's new principal, Principal Barry Dort. In season 1, the school's principal, Larissa Weems (Gwendolyn Christie), had a heroic death.

Buscemi is widely known for his roles in movies like Reservoir Dogs and Fargo. He has also appeared in several TV shows, such as Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos, and collaborated with Adam Sandler on numerous productions.

3) Joanna Lumley as Grandmama

Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Joanna Lumley joins the cast of Wednesday season 2 as Grandmama Hester Frump, Morticia Addams' mother, and Wednesday Addams' grandmother. Hester has a complex relationship with Morticia, but she is Wednesday's biggest ally.

Lumley is best known for her performance in the sitcom Absolutely Famous, which won her two BAFTAs. She has also appeared in movies such as Ella Enchanted and Corpse Bride.

4) Hunter Doohan as Tyler

Hunter Doohan is reprising his role as the barista Tyler Galpin, who was also revealed to be the deadly Hyde in the last season. Wednesday was Tyler's love interest in season 1. He is also the son of Sheriff Donovan Galpin. In the upcoming season, Tyler will be seen being held at an asylum.

Doohan is the son of Australian tennis player Peter Doohan. His breakthrough role came in 2019 when he appeared in the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told. He has since appeared in the Netflix series Your Honor and the MCU TV series Daredevil: Born Again.

5) Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in Wednesday season 2 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Emma Myers is reprising her role on Wednesday season 2 as Enid Sinclair, a student at Nevermore Academy. Enid is a colorful werewolf, and Wednesday's roommate turned best friend She initially struggled with her complete transformation into a wolf and often faced familial pressure about it. Consequently, her transformation in the finale of season 1 was a significant turning point.

Although Myers began her career as a child actress in 2010, she began acting professionally in 2016. Enid Sinclair was her breakthrough role in the industry. She has since appeared in the TV series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and the fantasy adventure film The Minecraft Movie.

5) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Luis Guzman photographed at Universal (Image via Getty)

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams in Wednesday season 2. Gomez is Wednesday's father and Morticia's husband. He is an alumnus of Nevermore Academy. In season 1, a murder accusation against him from his school days resurfaced, making him a suspect in the murder case during Wednesday's first year there. He is supportive of Wednesday and advises her to trust her instincts.

Guzmán is a Puerto Rican actor who has appeared in several Paul Thomas Anderson films, such as Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love. He has also worked with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh in three movies. He played a real-life Colombian drug lord in the TV series Narcos.

6) Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in Wednesday season 1 (Image via Instagram/wednesdaynetflix)

Catherine Zeta-Jones returns as Morticia Addams, Wednesday's mother and Hester Frump's daughter. Morticia's relationships with her daughter and her mother are complicated. She also attended Nevermore Academy and possesses psychic powers like Wednesday.

Zeta-Jones is an Academy Award-winning actress who has appeared in movies like The Mask of Zorro and Traffic. In 2009, she returned to the stage to star as an aging actress in the Broadway play A Little Night Music, earning her a Tony Award.

List of other cast members of Wednesday season 2

Besides the actors above, several new and existing cast members will be seen in Wednesday season 2. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Billie Piper as Capri

Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester

Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn

Some new actors have joined this season in undisclosed roles. Here is a list of those actors:

Lady Gaga

Evie Templeton

Owen Painter

Noah Taylor

Christopher Lloyd

Frances O'Connor

Haley Joel Osment

Heather Matarazzo

Joonas Suotamo

Wednesday season 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 6, 2025.

