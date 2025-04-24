7 movies to watch before the release of The Life Of Chuck

The Life of Chuck is an upcoming movie based on Stephen King's 2020 novella which will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025. The film, directed by Mike Flanagan, features Tom Hiddleston as Charles Krantz and follows his entire story in reverse from his death to his childhood. Unlike Flanagan's other King adaptations based in horror, this movie takes a more reflective and emotional path.

Ad

The Life of Chuck combines supernatural aspects with a profound human narrative, with a supporting cast including Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It's worth looking back at movies with emotional depth, broken narrative, or philosophical ideas as viewers get ready for this unusual and sincere trip.

Here are seven movies to watch before The Life of Chuck arrives.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Tree of Life, and more movies to watch before the arrival of The Life of Chuck

1) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Ad

Trending

The Curious Life of Benjamin Button (Image via Netflix)

David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button mirrors The Life of Chuck in more ways than one. Both films tell the story of a man’s life in reverse. While Benjamin Button ages backward physically, Charles Krantz’s story unfolds backward through time, from death to birth. The narrative in Fincher's film delicately captures the beauty and tragedy of time, love, and loss.

Ad

Brad Pitt's portrayal of Benjamin serves as a quiet reflection of life’s fleeting nature. The use of fantasy elements to magnify emotional truths creates a bridge to the surreal, soul-searching structure that defines The Life of Chuck. Watching this film primes the audience for a narrative that favors reflection over action and emotion over spectacle.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV

2) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Image via Amazon Prime)

In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, director Michel Gondry and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman tell a love story through the erasure of memories. As Joel (Jim Carrey) watches his relationship with Clementine (Kate Winslet) disintegrate inside his own mind, the audience is taken through a maze of fragmented memories and moments.

Ad

This unfamiliar method speaks to The Life of Chuck, where memories are important to the narrative. Both movies show internal journeys where people face not only who they loved but also who they were. This film is a must-see for those wanting to understand the emotional depth and nonlinear storytelling technique that Flanagan is expected to bring to The Life of Chuck.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

3) The Tree of Life (2011)

Ad

The Tree of Life (Image via Amazon Prime)

Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life tells the story of Jack O’Brien, who reflects on his brother’s death through memories from his childhood in 1960s Texas, his adult life as an architect, and dreamlike scenes of creation and the afterlife. It blends personal and cosmic themes using rich visuals.

Ad

The Life of Chuck has a similar emotional feel. Like The Tree of Life, it uses a nonlinear structure to explore how love, loss, and memory shape a person. Both stories show how even life’s quietest moments can reveal deep truths about time and mortality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

4) The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile (Image via Amazon Prime)

As another Stephen King adaptation, The Green Mile brings together themes of death, the supernatural, and emotional redemption. It centers on a death row guard (Tom Hanks) who meets John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), a man with mysterious healing powers. Like The Life of Chuck, it weaves fantasy into a deeply human narrative.

Ad

Both stories present their protagonists as quiet observers of the world, slowly revealing layers of spiritual insight and existential weight. The Green Mile is a clear reminder of how well King’s writing translates into emotionally driven films. Its slow pacing and heavy themes make it an ideal precursor to the emotional introspection that The Life of Chuck promises to deliver.

Where to watch: Apple TV, HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime

Ad

5) About Time (2013)

About Time (Image via Netflix)

Richard Curtis’s About Time may appear to be a light romantic comedy, but it carries a heartfelt message about love, loss, and the value of everyday moments. It follows Tim Lake, who discovers he can travel back to relive parts of his life. Instead of changing the world, he uses this gift to appreciate small joys—falling in love, helping family, and cherishing time with his father.

Ad

The Life of Chuck is expected to explore similar emotional ground. Like About Time, it finds meaning in memory, connection, and the fleeting nature of life, quietly preparing viewers for a story that lingers long after the credits roll.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max

6) I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Image via Netflix)

Charlie Kaufman’s I'm Thinking of Ending Things delves into the surreal and cerebral. Told from the perspective of a woman contemplating the end of a relationship, the film quickly unravels into a dreamlike narrative filled with ambiguity and symbolism. Despite being more grounded, The Life of Chuck follows a similar structure with its nonlinear narrative and existential themes.

Ad

Kaufman’s film explores the fluidity of identity, memory, and self-perception, echoing the deeper philosophical layers in King's novella. Both works challenge conventional storytelling and embrace the emotional messiness of being human.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Big Fish (2003)

Big Fish (Image via Netflix)

Tim Burton's Big Fish revolves around a dying man and his estranged son, who attempts to uncover the truth behind his father's tall tales. At its core, it is about legacy, the tales people create to make sense of their lives. The Life of Chuck expresses this concept by portraying a man's seemingly regular life as remarkable through memory and metaphor.

Ad

Both films blur the distinction between fact and fiction, imagination and truth. They discover emotional power in life's smallest situations. Burton's fanciful graphics contrast with Flanagan's usual serious tone, but the emotional meaning is consistent. Big Fish tells viewers that a person's tale might be more powerful than the facts of their existence.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix

These seven films echo the core of The Life of Chuck—nonlinear storytelling, the weight of memory, and quiet meditations on mortality. Rather than leaning into horror or fantasy, Mike Flanagan’s adaptation centers on life’s quiet truths: memory, connection, and meaning.

With its surreal yet tender approach, The Life of Chuck may become one of the most introspective Stephen King adaptations. These films act as emotional primers, offering deeper insight into the film’s themes of life, death, and the spaces in between.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More