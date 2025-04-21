“We’re extremely judgmental” — When Brad Pitt gave his bold take on making mistakes

Brad Pitt, in an October 2019 Interview Magazine conversation with Anthony Hopkins at a Beverly Hills hotel, shared a striking view on societal attitudes toward mistakes. The conversation was published on December 2, 2019.

Ad

“I think we’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable,” he said.

Pitt criticized people's tendency to harshly judge mistakes, emphasizing redemption and personal growth while also discussing his shared films with Hopkins, Legends of the Fall (1994) and Meet Joe Black (1998).

Pitt’s remarks stemmed from his alcohol struggles, which he overcame in 2017, feeling judged by the media and public scrutiny over his personal struggles and mistakes. His comments on forgiveness sparked online discussions, amplified by an NPR X post in September 2019.

Ad

Trending

Brad Pitt reflects on society’s judgmental nature and embracing mistakes

Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins in Meet Joe Black (Image via Prime Video)

On December 2, 2019, Interview Magazine published a conversation between Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins. Pitt emphasized society’s tendency to discard people over errors.

Ad

“We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person,” Brad Pitt added.

This stemmed from a discussion on the actors' missteps, including Pitt’s struggle with alcohol, which he quit in 2017 after attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

Hopkins, sober for more than four decades, shared a story of a Jesuit priest calling “F*ck it” the shortest prayer, a phrase Pitt recalled from their Legends of the Fall days. Pitt talked about valuing mistakes for leading to wisdom.

Ad

“You can’t have one without the other,” he said.

The discussion also touched on their emotional growth, with Pitt admitting he hadn’t cried in about 20 years but now felt moved by things often.

The interview, tied to Hopkins’ film The Two Popes, highlighted their belief in forgiveness and moving forward.

In a September 22, 2019, interview with NPR, Brad Pitt was asked how to adapt to healthy masculinity from a young age. There, he talked about how society needed to value the steps taken after a person commits a mistake.

Ad

“And the next move, to me, really defines the character of the individual — to redirect, recalibrate,” he responded.

What did Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins discuss in their interview?

Brad Pitt during Once Upon A Time In Hollywood film premiere in Mexico (Image via Getty)

Brad Pitt interviewed Anthony Hopkins for Interview Magazine to promote Hopkins’ 2019 film The Two Popes, where he played Pope Benedict XVI. The pair, who co-starred in Legends of the Fall (1994) and Meet Joe Black (1998), met in Beverly Hills in October 2019 for the conversation.

Ad

They explored fate, sobriety, and emotional vulnerability. Pitt asked if Hopkins believed in fated events, prompting Hopkins to describe life as a “big beast” he chose to ride.

They discussed quitting alcohol — Pitt after his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, and Hopkins decades earlier. Pitt revealed how he has become more emotionally vulnerable.

“I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved—moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news,” he said.

Ad

Hopkins admitted to crying often, calling it “the glory of life.”

They also talked about avoiding commenting on current events and refusing to engage in controversies.

“Actors are pretty stupid. My opinion is not worth anything. There’s no controversy for me, so don’t engage me in it,” Hopkins expressed.

The candid exchange between veteran actors like Anthony Hopkins and Pitt, published December 2, 2019, offered insights into their philosophies and past struggles.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch The Two Popes, which is available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE