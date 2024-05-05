Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck: Cast, plot, and everything we know so far 

Mike Flanagan's new movie, The Life Of Chuck, is based on a short story by Stephen King in his novella collection If It Bleeds, which was published in 2020. In this novella, Chuck's life is split into three acts and is said in reverse chronological order.

The movie will star Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Molly C. Quinn and others. Filming of the movie began in Alabama in 2023.

With this movie, Mike Flanagan, the horror master, departs from the world of supernatural movies and enters a world of sci-fi.

What is The Life of Chuck all about?

The Life Of Chuck is based on a story from the Stephen King novella collection (2020) ~ If It Bleeds. The story is about Chuck, told in a reverse chronological order.

The synopsis of the book reads as :

"The Life of Chuck is three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house."

We see Chuck dying of a brain tumor after his brain slowly stops functioning. The story starts with the death of the protagonist Chuck. The storyline then goes to Chuck’s life, and the days of his childhood as an orphan, living in a so-called haunted house.

How is The Life of Chuck different from the previous Mike Flanagan projects?

Mike Flanagan’s next movie The Life Of Chuck is different from his last 12 horror movies and shows, as he switches genres and bids farewell to horror.

He enters the world of sci-fi drama, with a new narrative style in his upcoming movie, where the story of Chuck and his life is said in a reverse order. His last seven films and five TV shows made him a horror specialist director, however, The Life Of Chuck is not a horror movie, as he confirmed it.

Mike Flagnan’s recent movies Gerald’s Game (2017) and Doctor Sleep (2019) were also based on Stephen King’s novels. Some of his most recent series that have received quite the acclamation are ~ The Haunting of Hill House (2018-20) The Haunting Of Bly Manor ( Since 2020), The Midnight Club (2022), and others.

He has also made popular horror movies like Hush (2016), Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016), Oculus (2013), and many more.

Who is in the cast for The Life of Chuck?

1# Tom Hiddleston as Chuck

This English actor is famous for playing the role of Loki in the Marvel Universe. He has also been playing the same role in the Disney + series Loki (2021-23). Apart from that he has also been featured in movies like The Avenger (2012), Thor (2011), Crimson Peak (2015), Thor: The Dark World (2013), War Horse (2011), and more.

He plays the role of the protagonist Charles Krantz or Chuck in this upcoming movie.

2# Mark Hamill as Albie

Mark Hamill as Albie (Image by markhamill/Instagram)

Mark Hamill is an American actor, who has starred in movies and shows like Invincible (2021), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Return of the Jedi (1983), The Last Airbender (2010), and more. In this movie, he plays the role of Albie, who is Chuck's grandfather.

Additonal cast

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson

Mia Sara as Sarah Krantz

Carl Lumbly as Sam Yarborough

Heather Langenkamp

Molly Quinn

Violet McGraw

Michael Trucco

Saidah Arrika Ekulona

Sauriyan Sapkota

Matt Biedel

Rahul Kohli

Samantha Sloyan

Annalise Basso

Kate Siegel

David Dastmalchian

Harvey Guillén

Q'orianka Kilcher

Matthew Lillard

Karen Gillan

Jacob Tremblay

Only the leads of the movie have their roles revealed and more news is going to come in the future about the roles of the additional cast members.

No release date has been revealed for the movie yet. However, post-production was over in April 2024 and more news will come soon about the movie The Life of Chuck.