The Life of Chuck: Release date, trailer, plot and everything we know so far about Mike Flanagan’s upcoming movie

Mike Flanagan’s upcoming film The Life of Chuck is gaining attention ahead of its world premiere. Based on the novella from Stephen King’s 2020 collection If It Bleeds, the movie tells the life story of Charles Krantz, but in reverse. The film is divided into three acts, starting from Chuck’s death and moving backward through defining moments in his life.

The Life of Chuck features Tom Hiddleston in the lead and marks another adaptation of King’s work by Flanagan, who previously directed Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep.The first official trailer for the movie released on April 15, 2025, and revealed glimpses of its non-linear structure, surreal visuals, and emotional core. The Life of Chuck had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024.

Following that, the film secured a theatrical distribution deal with NEON, with a U.S. release set for May 30, 2025.

When will The Life of Chuck be released?

A scene in The Life of Chuck explores Chuck's childhood and the significance of family moments. (Image via NEON/Youtube)

The Life of Chuck had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024. Following its award-winning appearance at the festival, the film secured a distribution deal with NEON. The indie distributor, known for titles such as Longlegs and Cuckoo, is scheduled to release the film in theatres in the United States on May 30, 2025.

In the United Kingdom, the film will be released on August 22, 2025. The movie will open in the U.S. on the same day as Karate Kid: Legends, though both films are expected to appeal to different audiences. Directed by Mike Flanagan and produced by Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka, the film was shot in Alabama in late 2023. According to IMDb, post-production has been completed and no major changes to the cast have been reported.

The Life of Chuck: Cast and crew

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Marty Anderson in The Life of Chuck, one of the key characters shaping Chuck’s journey. (Image via NEON/Youtube)

The film is directed by Mike Flanagan, who also wrote the screenplay based on the original short story by Stephen King. Flanagan continues his work with King’s material, having previously adapted Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep.

The major cast includes:

Tom Hiddleston as Charles 'Chuck' Krantz

Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz

Karen Gillan

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson

Jacob Tremblay

Mia Sara as Sarah Krantz

Molly C. Quinn as Chuck’s mother

Several actors, including Joey Shear and Ginger Cressman, appear in smaller or uncredited roles. The production team includes producers Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and Melinda Nishioka, with executive producers Elan Gale, D. Scott Lumpkin, Molly C. Quinn, and Matthew M. Welty. The cinematography is by Eben Bolter and the score is composed by The Newton Brothers.

The Life of Chuck: Plot deep dive

One of the younger versions of Charles Krantz in The Life of Chuck, seen in a scene from his early years. (Image via NEON/Youtube)

The Life of Chuck is based on a short story by Stephen King and follows the story of Charles Krantz told in reverse. The film is divided into three parts, each depicting a different stage of Chuck's life. It starts with his death at age 39 and traces back through his adult years, adolescence, and childhood. The narrative structure moves backward, with each act exploring significant events and relationships that shaped Chuck's identity.

The official IMDb logline describes the film as

"a life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King's novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz."

The narrative is centered on the impact of Chuck’s life on the world around him, illustrated through surreal events like mysterious billboards thanking him as society begins to fall apart. Each act features a distinct tone and setting.

Critical reception and what we can expect

The official trailer was released on April 15, 2025, and is available on NEON's YouTube channel. Variety, in their article published the same day, noted that the trailer displays

"three distinct acts, each with a different tone."

Deadline, in a piece dated April 15, 2025, stated that the trailer

"teases a poignant and introspective narrative,"

highlighting the film's unique storytelling approach. TheWrap, also on April 15, 2025, commented that the trailer

"will make you cry, even if you have no idea what's going on,"

emphasizing the emotional impact conveyed through its visuals and performances.

Early reactions note the unique structure and visual elements. Mike Flanagan’s previous work with Stephen King material has added to the anticipation. His past collaborations with actors like Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston bring added interest to the project. The Life of Chuck continues Flanagan’s focus on character-driven stories and unconventional narratives adapted from King’s work

