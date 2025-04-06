The first official trailer for Tron: Ares is here, and Reddit is lighting up with fan reactions. Some fans are really excited, while others are disappointed with Jared Leto's casting.

Tron: Ares is the third installment of Disney's iconic science fiction series, following Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010). The film features Jared Leto in the role of Ares, a highly advanced digital program. He is sent from the digital world to the real world on a dangerous mission, leading to the very first encounter between humans and artificial intelligence (AI).

As seen in the trailer, two digital programs ride light cycles through a real city, leaving glowing light trails that slice a police car into pieces. It feels as if the world of video games is now merging with reality.

As reported by The Hollywood reporter dated April 5, 2025, at CinemaCon, Leto and Bridges took to the stage, where Leto said:

“Well, first off, as a kid I was obsessed with Tron. It was the ‘80s, and the future felt like it was just around the corner. … Tron had action, adventure, spandex — lots of spandex.”

Here's how Reddit reacted to the Tron: Ares trailer:

"Was hyped until I had to look at Jared Leto's mug," one top-vote commenter wrote sarcastically.

"I would actually be pretty pumped for this if I didn't have to see Jared Leto. What a disappointment for a great franchise," another viewer commented.

"lol fu*king Disney can’t get out of their own way man. Jared fu*king Leto? Did they not get the memo about how big of an insufferable douche this guy is? Hard pass now. And I was actually looking forward to this," another commenter stated.

"I think it looks great but really wish Jared Leto wasn’t in it, I assume they didn’t want Garret Hedlund back because he doesn’t attract enough people to see it or they couldn’t get him to return, but ugh Leto is such a d*uchebag," another viewer commented.

"Aww f*cking Jared Leto. Out of all the new up and coming actors they had to put this tool bag in it," another user commented.

"This movie feels like a wish off the monkey’s paw 'New Tron with NIN soundtrack…'A'Aw hell yeah'…'…starring Jared Leto'A'Aw hell',” another viewer commented.

What is Tron: Ares all about?

Jared Leto is playing the lead role in the film, and Jeff Bridges, the star of the first film, is also returning, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn.

Tron: Ares' cast also includes several well-known actors, such as Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson.

Notably, Evan Peters plays Julian Dillinger, whose surname is similar to the villain of the first film, Ed Dillinger, played by David Warner, creating an interesting connection within the storyline.

The trailer offers a first glimpse of how the video game world of Tron collides with our real world. It shows a high-speed chase between the police and some rebel programs, where police cars prove ineffective against a light cycle, and a car is completely sliced in half when a light wall is activated.

Although Kevin Flynn never appears, his voice is heard at the end of the trailer. As Leto's Ares comes into existence, Flynn says to him:

“Ready? Cause there’s no going back.”

The release of Tron: Ares has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans excited about the visual experience while others are disappointed by Leto's casting.

However, the film's stunning blend of the digital world and reality has led to extensive discussion.

