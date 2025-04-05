Tron: Ares first trailer takes viewers on a vibrant and exciting ride

The first poster and trailer for Tron: Ares were released at CinemaCon on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The film is set to release in US theaters on October 10, 2025. It marks the third installment of Disney's popular sci-fi series, following Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010).

Jared Leto, in Tron: Ares, stars as Ares, a highly advanced digital program, who is sent from the digital world to the real world on a dangerous mission. This is the first encounter between humans and artificial intelligence (AI).

As per the trailer, two digital programs are seen riding light cycles on the streets of a real city, leaving behind glowing trails that slice through a police car. It appears as though the world of video games is now merging with reality.

The film's official trailer takes viewers on an exciting and colorful experience where the digital and real worlds meet. With fast-paced chases and vibrant lights, the film promises to be a new and fun chapter in the Tron series.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

Tron: Ares - Official trailer and cast explored

The trailer of Tron: Ares opens with intense background music by Nine Inch Nails, adding to the mysterious atmosphere. The trailer features red speed bikes racing down the highway, slicing police vehicles in half. Meanwhile, a huge machine is seen hovering over the city, enhancing the trailer's strong punk rock vibe.

In the official trailer, Jared Leto is heard speaking in a robotic voice:

"I’m looking for something... something I do not understand.”

Jeff Bridges, who starred in the original Tron film and its sequel, is returning in the role of Kevin Flynn.

As per Deadline, at CinemaCon, Bridges came on stage with Jared Leto and said:

“The future felt it was right around the corner. It had everything I wanted from a movie — action, adventure and spandex — it took me to a world that I never knew. This movie will hit you right in the grid.”

As per IMDB, the rest of the cast includes Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, Cameron Monaghan, Arturo Castro, Shalyn Ferdinand, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Jason Tremblay, Brad Harder, Cameron Park, Jay Durant, Kenneth Seto Tynan, and Zahra Alani.

Tron: Ares - Director, writers, and producers

Tron: Ares is directed by Joachim Rønning, who previously made Disney's blockbuster films Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Rønning, who specializes in big-budget and spectacular visual films, is presenting the world of Tron in a fresh new way.

The screenplay is written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, both acclaimed for their powerful storytelling and writing skills. They have aimed to make this film interesting by blending technology, action, and human emotions.

This film has been produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger, while Russell Allen serves as the executive producer.

Tron: Ares promises to be a visually stunning science fiction film, with Jared Leto leading the story that merges technology with deep human emotions.

