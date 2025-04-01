Karate Kid: Legends- Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far 

Karate Kid: Legends is set to premiere in theaters on May 30, 2025, marking the sixth installment in the long-running Karate Kid franchise. The film, helmed by Jonathan Entwistle with a screenplay by Rob Lieber, presents a fresh martial arts narrative that connects the original Karate Kid trilogy and the 2010 remake.

The story follows Li Fong (played by Ben Wang), a kung fu prodigy who relocates from Beijing to New York City after a family tragedy.

As he prepares for a karate tournament to support a friend, his mentor, Mr. Han, seeks out Daniel LaRusso to help train him. The official trailer, released on December 17, 2024, shows the duo guiding Li through a hybrid fighting approach that combines kung fu and karate.

As reported by People on April 1, 2025, the film is set three years after the events of Cobra Kai, bridging generations while expanding the Miyagi-verse.

When will Karate Kid: Legends be released?

Karate Kid: Legends is scheduled for release in theaters on May 30, 2025, as confirmed by multiple publications, including People, on April 1, 2025. This marks the sixth installment in the Karate Kid franchise and arrives three years after the series finale of Cobra Kai.

As reported by Deadline on April 1, 2025, the film was officially presented during Sony’s showcase at CinemaCon 2025, with cast members Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang in attendance.

In an exclusive conversation with People published on April 1, 2025, Jonathan Entwistle said:

“Our film is set after the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai and takes the Karate Kid mythology in a fresh direction with a new set of characters.”

This release positions Karate Kid: Legends as a summer blockbuster and the first film in the franchise to unite the two distinct continuities under one timeline.

Has the trailer for Karate Kid: Legends been released yet?

Expand Tweet

The trailer, unveiled on April 1, 2025, follows Sony’s CinemaCon presentation and offers the first full look at the storyline, which connects the original films, the 2010 reboot, and Cobra Kai.

Karate Kid: Legends is set three years after Cobra Kai and tells the story of Li Fong (played by Ben Wang), a gifted kung fu student who is forced to leave Beijing and start over in New York City following a significant personal loss.

The trailer shows Li adjusting to his new environment while dealing with conflict and bullying, eventually leading him to enter a local karate tournament. Mr. Han, recognizing Li's limitations, seeks help from Daniel LaRusso. The two mentors train Li in a hybrid martial arts style that combines kung fu and karate.

The trailer also includes several references to the franchise's legacy. The teaser for the movie shows Mr. Han telling Daniel:

“I did not come looking for Sensei Miyagi. I came looking for you,”

This indicates a connection that bridges the different eras of the Karate Kid universe. Meanwhile, Daniel is seen passing down the Miyagi-do headband to Li, reinforcing the theme of legacy.

Flashbacks and training montages reveal how Li’s journey parallels Daniel’s earlier path under Mr. Miyagi, now reframed through the lens of mentorship and cross-cultural understanding. In an exclusive interview with People dated July 19, 2024, Ralph Macchio called the story:

“About carrying the honesty and truth of Daniel LaRusso and what Miyagi, his mentor, meant to him and paying it forward.”

The trailer showcases action choreography that blends Chan’s traditional kung fu approach with the Miyagi-do philosophy. According to the 9meters.com report dated April 1, 2025, the film’s director, Jonathan Entwistle (known for The End of the F**ing World), stated:

“The action isn’t just flashy—it tells a story. Training montages are as much about internal growth as they are about physical prowess, and each confrontation in the ring carries emotional weight.”

While no characters from Cobra Kai aside from Daniel appear in the trailer, creators have clarified that the events of Karate Kid: Legends are canon and follow the events of the Netflix series. The trailer’s release has sparked wide fan interest, especially as it teases an East-meets-West storyline and a multi-generational narrative.

Cast & characters of Karate Kid: Legends

Primary Cast

Ben Wang – Li Fong

Jackie Chan – Mr. Han

Ralph Macchio – Daniel LaRusso

Supporting Cast

Joshua Jackson – Victor

Ming-Na Wen – (Role undisclosed)

Sadie Stanley – (Role undisclosed)

Shaunette Renée Wilson – Ms. Morgan

Wyatt Oleff – (Role undisclosed)

Aramis Knight – (Role undisclosed)

Jennifer-Lynn Christie – (Role undisclosed)

Caleb Baker – Martial Arts Student

Katrina Batur – Fights Cheerer

Emile Pazzano – Fan (uncredited)

Plot summary

Karate Kid: Legends unfolds in the aftermath of a personal loss for Li Fong, a young kung fu practitioner from Beijing. After experiencing a personal loss, Li and his mother are compelled to move to New York City.

The cultural transition and emotional turbulence complicate his adjustment to a new life, as he attempts to find stability in a foreign environment. Despite trying to avoid conflict, trouble consistently finds him.

According to a Deadline report dated April 1, 2025:

“Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere.”

His mentor, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), realizing the limits of Li’s kung fu training, turns to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for assistance. LaRusso, now removed from the events of Cobra Kai, returns to train Li in the ways of Miyagi-Do karate.

As reported by People on December 18, 2024:

“Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.”

This fusion of kung fu and karate becomes a central theme of the film, symbolizing both cultural integration and the evolution of martial arts traditions within the franchise.

Set three years after the conclusion of Cobra Kai, Karate Kid: Legends does not rely on direct plot threads from the series but acknowledges its place in the wider Miyagi-verse. The film explores how mentorship, discipline, and cross-cultural martial arts philosophies converge as Li prepares for a high-stakes karate competition.

The film offers a new narrative direction while maintaining continuity with prior entries. According to People, on April 1, 2025, Ralph Macchio stated:

“Seeing how important Li Fong is to Mr. Han and Daniel’s relationship to Miyagi — there’s a parallel there”

This parallel forms the emotional backbone of Karate Kid: Legends, emphasizing legacy, adaptation, and growth.

