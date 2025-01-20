Is Christopher Macchio related to Ralph Macchio? All about the opera singer who sang the nation anthem at Trump's inauguration

Christopher Macchio, an opera singer, was chosen by US President-elect Donald Trump to perform at his inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. During the event, Macchio performed the US national anthem.

Christopher Macchio specializes in classical crossover music and has two studio albums, Oh Holy Night and Dolci Momenti. He is a member of the New York Tenors. Additionally, contrary to the popular rumour Christopher Macchio is not related to Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Ralph Macchio.

According to the Deseret News, about nine years ago, Macchio was asked by Trump to step in at the last minute for a New Year's Eve celebration held at Mar-a-Lago.

Later their connection grew after Macchio sang at the memorial service for Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, in 2020 and also performed at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

As per NBC's January 19 report, Trump said during a campaign event that Macchio was “one of the greatest opera singers in the world.”

Christopher Macchio also acted in movies (Image via Instagram / @chrismacchio)

Christopher Macchio was born and brought up in Manhattan, New York City. According to his LinkedIn profile, Macchio studied at the Manhattan School of Music and joined the New York Tenors in 2014. In his Instagram bio, Macchio wrote that he is a "strong believer in the unifying power of beautiful music".

He developed his singing skills while he was a student and member of the Sachem High School chorus. As per his website, the chorus teacher encouraged him to pursue music, and he completed his studies under renowned American operatic baritone Theodor Uppman at the Manhattan School of Music.

Christopher Macchio then joined EMI Records in 2010. He also performed in the Bell'Aria: Live From Las Vegas concert special on the Public Broadcasting Service in 2011.

He travels the world performing as a member of the New York Tenors and as a solo performer. Macchio also frequently performs at galas and charity events, such as the Tunnel To Towers Foundation's programs. He has performed on stage with renowned music producer David Foster for the Celebrity Fight Night in 2017.

Macchio has put out two studio albums in his career, Oh Holy Night in 2020 and Dolci Momenti in 2010. Macchio has made several solo television appearances outside of the New York Tenors.

In addition, Macchio has a few movie credits. He played Giovanni the Singer in the 2024 movie Cabrini and made an appearance as himself in the 2023 crime comedy Don Q.

Christopher Macchio performed at Trump's inaugural event alongside country music icon Carrie Underwood. Following Trump's inauguration and inauguration speech, Macchio played the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

As per an NBC report, according to a photo of the inauguration program schedule, Macchio also played a “musical selection” before the vice presidential and presidential oaths of office.

Before his performance at the inauguration ceremony, Macchio wrote on X and wrote:

“It is with deep humility and gratitude that I have accepted President Donald J. Trump’s gracious invitation to perform our national anthem at the inauguration of our 47th president."

Other singers and bands like The Village People, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Parker McCollum, and Gavin DeGraw are also set to perform at United States presidential inaugural balls.

