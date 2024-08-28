"Don't be a Pretender" — Donald Trump campaign spokesperson hits back at Foo Fighter's claim about unauthorized use of "My Hero" at rallies

Donald Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, responded to the Foo Fighters' claims about the unauthorized use of their music by telling them, "Don't Be a Pretender." Cheung made this statement in an email to The Hill on August 25.

"We have a license to play the song."

Cheung also tweeted at the band, quoting the track's lyrics and telling them, "Don't be a pretender." In the caption Cheung wrote,

"It's Times Like These facts matter, don't be a Pretender. @foofighter"

For the unversed, Trump played the track in welcoming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at an August 23 rally in Glendale, Arizona. A spokesperson for the rock band told Billboard that Trump didn't have the rights to play the track and the rock band was not asked permission to use the track.

Steven Cheung says "Don't be a Pretender to Foo Fighter's (image via @TheStevenCheung on X)

"Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it," said the band's spokesperson.

The spokesperson also noted that appropriate action is being taken against the unauthorized usage of the track and that any royalties received by Trump using it for his campaign will be donated to the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign.

More about Donald Trump using unauthorized tracks for his campaign

The Foo Fighters aren't the only artists accusing the Trump campaign of unauthorized use of their music. The campaign had to remove a video featuring Beyoncé's song Freedom after her record label and publisher sent a cease-and-desist notice, according to Billboard and Rolling Stone.

Beyoncé, as per CNN, reportedly gave permission to Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to use the song Freedom from her 2016 album Lemonade throughout her campaign.

Celine Dion's track My Heart Will Go On was also used by Trump at a recent rally. Representatives for the singer on August 24 said that the use of the track was "unauthorized" and Trump didn't have permission.

Earlier on August 11, Celine Dion took to Instagram noting,

"Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label Sony Music Entertainment Canada INC. became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana."

She also added saying,

"In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. .....and really, that song?"

Donald Trump played Rihanna's 2007 hit Don't Stop the Music at a rally in Chattanooga. Rihanna's team responded with a cease-and-desist letter, calling the use "improper" and threatening legal action. Rihanna first learned about this when Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker tweeted about the rally on November 5.

Rihanna replied to the tweet saying, "Not for much longer."

More artists on the list that have called out Trump for using their tracks without permission include Phil Collins, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, R.E.M, and Sinead O'Connor's estate.

