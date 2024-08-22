Donald Trump's campaign has retracted one of their promotional videos, after Beyoncé threatened them with legal action. This comes after the former used the latter’s hit, Freedom, in the aforementioned clip. It is also worth noting that the track has become Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ official theme song, with Beyoncé giving permission for the same. Internet users have since taken to the internet to react to the former POTUS retracting the video in question.

In a video that was posted on Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung’s X account, Freedom played over a footage of the Republican nominee stepping off of a plane in Michigan.

Expand Tweet

Rolling Stone exclusively revealed that a source close to the Single Ladies singer revealed that the Trump campaign did not receive permission to use the Lemonade track in their 13-second campaign video.

Internet users have since taken to X to react to Trump’s immediate removal of the clip from his social media platforms. Many netizens trolled the former president relentlessly, with one person saying:

Expand Tweet

Other reactions where netizens joked about the matter read:

“What happens when a real billionaire makes their position known to a fake one,” an X user said.

“Beyoncé got that man scared,” another internet user said.

“Bow down my Queen,” another netizen said.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has been sued for using a singer’s song without their permission. On August 11, Isaac Hayes’ attorneys revealed that they filed a copyright infringement claim and threatened further action against the Trump campaign after they repeatedly used the singer’s Hold On, I’m Coming track at multiple rallies. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“Bow down to the Queen,” an X user said.

“Trump don’t want the beehive smoke! The Beehive would’ve ruined all his social media posts lol,” a platform user commented.

A few other singers who have objected to the Trump campaign using their songs include Rihanna, Adele, The Rolling Stone and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Some other reactions to Beyoncé’s legal threat read:

“THATLL TEACH EM,” another X user said.

“Another woman telling him NO,” a netizen commented.

Freedom becomes Harris-Walz campaign’s signature track amid Donald Turmp- Beyoncé’s legal battle

The 2016 Lemonade album’s Freedom track, which includes the lyrics “I’ma walk, I’ma march on the regular/ Painting white flags blue,” became Kamala Harris’ signature campaign slogan. The song also played during this week’s Democratic National Convention.

Expand Tweet

The first time Bey’s song played in support of Harris, was in one of her August-released campaign videos, where Harris said in a voiceover:

“There are some people who think that we should be a country of chaos, of fear, of hate. But us? We choose something different: We choose freedom.”

Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World also became Tim Walz’s signature song, as it played during the latter’s appearance at the DNC. Sources from the Harris-Walz campaign also confirmed that Young personally approved the song for Walz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback