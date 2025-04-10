Mike Flanagan’s Carrie: Everything we know so far

Carrie is an upcoming new horror series based on Stephen King's 1974 bestselling novel of the same name. The show has been in the works since October 2024 and has now been officially greenlit by Amazon MGM Studios, as per a Variety article dated April 9, 2025.

Although no release date has been set yet, production is slated to begin soon. The show will contain eight episodes and follow the story of a misfit teenager who is sheltered by her overprotective mother, but starts to develop immense powers after tragedy befalls them.

The official logline of the show reads:

"Bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s... death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

Mike Flanagan is at the helm of the project. He is known for his projects in the horror genre like The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) and The Haunting of Hill House (2021). He also adapted several of Stephen King's novels previously, including The Life of Chuck, Doctor Sleep (the sequel to The Shining), and Gerald’s Game.

Details of Carrie

As mentioned earlier, the series will be adapted from Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name. The novel was previously adapted multiple times into films as well as musicals, with the most successful adaptation being the 1976 film of the same name.

Carrie (1976) was directed by Brian de Palma with Sissy Spacek playing the iconic lead. The film was a commercial success and was followed by The Rage: Carrie 2 in 1999. Two more films named Carrie were released in 2002 and 2013, directed by David Carson and Kimberly Peirce, respectively. The 2013 version of the film was led by Chloë Grace Moretz as the legendary character.

Despite having been remade multiple times, the original 1976 version of the story is among the most acclaimed. The evolution of the character from a repressed, misunderstood, and neglected teenager to someone who realizes and fully uses their power to destroy her enemies is what makes the story a cult classic.

Although the story was adapted previously in different forms of media, this is the first time it will be adapted into a television series. While announcing the upcoming show, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said:

"Carrie is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance."

He further continued:

"With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled including executive producer Trevor Macy this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers."

Cast and crew of Carrie

Although casting details have not been revealed yet, Summer H. Howell (known for Time Cut, Spirit in the Blood) is reportedly in negotiations for the titular role, according to a report by Variety dated April 9. Siena Agudong (known for Sidelined: The QB and Me, The 4:30 Movie) will play the role of Sue Snell.

Besides serving as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the show, Mike Flanagan will also be directing certain episodes. Trevor Macy will also serve as an executive producer for Intrepid Pictures. The series is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

According to the report by Variety, filming for the show will begin this summer in Vancouver.

