7 horror movies to watch if you liked Night Shift

The Night Shift was The China Brothers' directorial debut. It was released in cinemas in 2023 and can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Gwen Taylor, played by Phoebe Tonkin, goes to work her first night shift at an eerily remote motel called "The All Tucked Inn". Gwen may need to look over her shoulder because real life and supernatural beings are both out to get her on the first day of her new job. Will she survive the night?

This film also stars Lamorne Morris, and Madison Hu and received mixed reviews from fans and critics. However, it was appreciated for its fun premise and engaging scenes, especially when the creepiness sets in. Night Shift is peak low-stakes horror entertainment, perfect for a weekend binge.

If you love horror movies like Night Shift can also check out more films such as 1408 and The Innkeepers, among others.

Vacancy, The Haunted Hotel, and more movies like Night Shift

1) Vacancy (2007)

A still from Vacancy (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A suspicious turn of events leaves David and Amy Fox, played by Luke Wilson and Kate Beckinsale, respectively, stranded for the night with nowhere to go but a motel off the highway. Unbeknownst to them, the motel is a trap for guests, and horrors await when they discover cameras in their room. The couple needs an escape plan.

Fans of Night Shift, get ready for yet another scary motel with secrets of its own. Vacancy takes the spookiness of the night a step further, with very real threats to the lead characters' lives.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2) The Haunted Hotel (2023)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Official Hitmaker Studios)

Raina and Fey, played by Luna Maya and Bianca Hello respectively, become new hotel managers, just like the movie, Night Shift. The premise of The Haunted Hotel is based in Semarang, Indonesia. A new job comes with new challenges, but what the sisters didn't expect was the supernatural presence of a grey-haired old woman who seems to know a lot about deadly curses.

Supernatural movie fans will enjoy this all female-led cast, the intriguing premise, and the entertaining storyline, though you might miss horror staples, such as gore and jump scares.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Innkeepers (2011)

Claire in The Innkeepers (Image via YouTube/Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing)

Ghost hunters and innkeepers Claire (Sara Paxton) and Luke (Pat Healy) discover proof of supernatural activity at the Yankee Pedlar Inn. In the inn's final week before permanently closing down, the duo checks in an old lady, but things start spiraling when mysterious happenings warrant an investigation.

Those who enjoyed watching the Night Shift will appreciate how the premise blends with the mise-en-scène of this movie. The storyline and the film's central character, the inn itself, are established intentionally, and the movie relies on creepiness more than jump scares.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) 1408 (2007)

John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson in 1408 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

John Cusack plays Mike Enslin, a paranormal investigator and author who doesn't believe in the supernatural. But things change when he checks into room 1408 at The Dolphin, and mysterious events begin.

This movie mixes supernatural horror with immense claustrophobia. Based on Stephen King's short story of the same name, this movie promises great performances from Cusack as the cynical Mike. Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as the hotel manager Olin is a surprise addition that adds to the narrative.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Hostel (2005)

A still from Hostel (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

College friends Josh (Derek Richardson) and Paxton (Jay Hernandez) travel to Europe with their friend Oli (Eyþór Guðjónsson)/ Their trip takes a turn when they check into a hostel in Slovakia. Soon, their friend goes missing, and they might be next.

Fans of Night Shift who expected more violence and gore, buckle up for this visceral horror movie featuring criminal organizations, sadistic intentions, and a quest for survival.

Where to watch: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

6) Bug (2006)

There's a bug in the motel room (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Night Shift fans looking for a more psychological horror premise will enjoy Bug, a story about a man who slowly loses his mind thinking bugs are out to get him at a motel in rural Oklahoma. The story revolves around Agnes White and Peter, played by Ashley Judd and Michael Shannon, respectively. The latter believes the government might be torturing him with the help of bugs and convinces White to share in this fantastical notion.

Bug explores paranoia through the lens of horror and uses the motel as a premise to execute the acute sense of isolation and suffocation the main characters feel.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Identity (2003)

A still from Identity (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

With a rainstorm coming, ten strangers get holed up in a motel in Nevada. But this is no ordinary stay. One by one, guests get killed, and nobody knows who the killer is or why they are being targeted.

Based on the immensely popular Agatha Christie mystery "And Then There Were None", the movie shows the characters' past and present lives in tandem, and all the events that lead up to their death. Night Shift fans itching for a horror mystery will love this movie.

Where to watch: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

Fans can also check out the OG hotel horror movie, The Shining!

