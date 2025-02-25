7 horror movies to watch if you liked Death Whisperer 2

Netflix’s Death Whisperer 2 continues the saga of vengeance and evil spirits. Death Whisperer 2 revolves around the death of Yak’s sister. Three years later after her death, Yak is still trying to find the answers to his sister’s death. He is relentlessly searching for the spirit that killed his sister to seek vengeance. However, the more he dives into this evil world, he realizes that morality has no boundaries in this world.

Death Whisperer 2 is led by actors like Nadech Kugimiya, Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat, and Jelilcha Kapaun. The movie is written and directed by Taweewat Wantha and Sorarat Jirabovornwimust. The show explores the themes of evil spirits, possession, and haunting.

From Audition to The Medium, many horror-thrillers movies like Death Whisperer 2 are below. Viewers can choose a film from the list below if they want to see more films like Death Whisperer 2.

1) Audition

Still from the movie Audition (Image via Basara Pictures)

Takashi Miike’s Audition revolves around a lonely Japanese widower, with a teenage son, who holds an audition for a non-existent film arranged by his friend. The main aim of the audition is to find a new bride for the widower. He eventually finds a woman he likes but she isn’t what she appears to be.

Actors like Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shinna, and Jun Kunimura. The movie is based on the novel by Ryi Murakami and directed by Takashi Miike. Much like Death Whisperer 2, The Audition also uses horror-thriller elements making it mysterious till the end.

Where to watch: Audition is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Medium

Still from the movie The Medium (Image via Northern Cross Production)

The Medium revolves around a local healer known as a Shaman in the Isan region of Thailand, which catches the attention of some documentary filmmakers. The committed crew, to know the religion and its spiritual practice, follow the day-to-day life of the healer Nim. However, things turn dangerously scary when one of the family members of the healer comes into possession of a spirit.

Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, the film is a Thai production like Death Whisperer 2 and a great cult horror. Actors like Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sawanee Utoomma, and Yasaka Chaisorn play pivotal roles in the movie. The film even won the Best Feature Film award at the Bucheon Choice Awards.

Where to watch: The Medium is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

3) The Tale of Two Sisters

Still from the movie The Tale of Two Sisters (Image via B.O.M Film Productions Co.)

The Tale of Two Sisters revolves around two devoted sisters who return to the home of their father and cruel stepmother, after spending time in a mental institution. However, at home, an interfering ghost also affects their recovery. Strange events constantly happen at the house after their arrival. leading to various surprises and a shocking conclusion.

The film was written and directed by Kim Jee-Woon. Similar to Death Whisperer 2, the movie uses elements of spirit possession and family drama. Actors like Lim Soo-Jung, Yum Jang-ah, and Kim Kap-su are part of the production.

Where to watch: The Tale of Two Sisters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Gonjiam: The Haunted Asylum

Still from the movie Gonjiam: The Haunted Asylum ( Image via Hive Media Corp.)

Gonjiam: The Haunted Asylum revolves around an internet streamer who recruits a bunch of folks to experience the horror at Gonjiam, a known haunted asylum. As they explore the haunted asylum, they stream it live on the show. To lure more audience, the broadcaster plays a trick with the existing crew but soon things start to get out of hand.

The film is written and directed by Jung Bum-shik. Actors like Oh Ah-yeon, Wi Ha-joon, Park Sung-hoon, and Park Ji-ah play crucial roles in the movie. The way spirits play the games of horror is very similar in both Death Whisperer 2 and Gonjiam: The Haunted Asylum.

Where to watch: Gonjiam: The Haunted Asylum is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The 8th Night

Still from the movie The 8th Night (Image via Gom Pictures)

The 8th Night revolves around a millennia-old spirit, constantly possessing humans and a monk is on a quest to find the evil spirit. He carries prayer beads in one hand while an axe in the other. The dangerous quest is filled with unexpected twists and horrors that try to crush down the spirits of the monk.

The film is directed and written by Kim Tae-hyung. Actors like Lee Sung-min, Park Hae-Joon, and Kim Yoo-jung. Quite similar to Death Whisperer 2, the themes of quest, adventure, horrors of evil spirits, and vengeance are very common in both films.

Where to watch: The 8th Night is available to stream on Netflix

6) Incantation

Still from the movie Incantation (Image via Netflix)

Incantation started six years back when Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, Li Ronan should protect her daughter from the consequences of her old actions. The film then revolves around the journey of how Li Ronan tries everything in her capacity to save her daughter.

The film was written and directed by Kevin-Ko. Actors like Hsuanyen Tsai Sin-Ting and Ying-Hsuan Kao play important roles in the film. Much like Death Whisperer 2, the film is based in an isolated village creating a horror-thriller setup, which is very similar in both films.

Where to watch: Incantation is available to stream on Netflix

7) The Wailing (Golkseong)

Still from the movie The Wailing (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The Wailing revolves around the incidents after the arrival of a stranger from a village, as a mysterious sickness starts spreading since his arrival. A policeman is on a quest to get to the core of this case to save his daughter. Rumors of demonic activity spread around the village and now the policeman needs to find the main perpetrator without paying attention to the rumors spreading around.

The film is written and directed by Na Hong-jin. Actors like Jun Kunimura, Hwang Jung-min, and Kwak Do-won play leading roles in the film. Much like The Medium and Death Whisperer 2, the quest to find the source of evil spirits makes it a worthy watch for the viewers.

Where to watch: The Wailing is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers can select from the list of films among the above-mentioned names if they are looking to watch movies like Death Whisperer 2.

