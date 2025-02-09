7 horror-thrillers to watch if you liked Criaturas do Farol

Roxy Shih’s Criaturas do Farol revolves around a solo trip across an ocean gone wrong. When a young, ambitious, and brave sailor’s shipwrecks on a remote island, she finds herself in a land of mysteries. She is rescued by a lone inhabitant, a lighthouse keeper, and as reality takes a horrific turn, their trust in each other breaks and survival becomes an everyday part of life.

Criaturas do Farol is led by Demián Bichir and Julia Goldani Telles. The film thrives on its element of constant twists and turns and the way it plays with reality.

Get Out, A Quiet Place, and 5 other horror-thriller films to watch if you like Criaturas do Farol

1) 28 Days Later

Still from the movie 28 Days Later (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

When animal rights activists storm into a research facility, they mistakenly release a chimpanzee with a genetically engineered disease. The virus starts infecting people. The pathogen locks the victim in an uncontrollable state filled with murderous rage for 28 days. However, the real test of survival begins after 28 days when a shocking discovery reveals itself.

The film stars Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston in lead roles. The film was written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle. Much like Criaturas do Farol, the thrill of the upcoming horror and elements of unpredictability are used in 28 Days Later as well.

Where to watch: 28 Days Later is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) A Quiet Place

Still from the movie A Quiet Place ( Image via Platinum Dunes)

A Quiet Place is set in a world where the world is invaded by blind creatures who are sensitive to sound. A family tries to survive the invasion of these creatures stealthily. However, the constant struggles of daily life catch up and the unpredictable turns make it tough for the family to survive this alien invasion.

The unexpected twists and the horror of the unknown are very similar to Criaturas do Farol. A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also plays the main lead in the movie. Popular actors like Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe also play crucial roles in the film.

Where to watch: A Quiet Place is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Crawl

Still from the movie Crawl (Image via Raimi Productions)

A massive hurricane hits Florida. Despite evacuation orders, Haley rushes to save her father. Haley finds her father heavily wounded and they try to evacuate. However, it’s too late and a giant group of large alligators wait for them outside their home.

The film is directed by Alexandre Aje and written by Michael Rasmussen. Popular actors like Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, and Ross Anderson play pivotal roles in the movie. The thrills of surviving unforeseen conditions are quite similar to Criaturas do Farol.

Where to watch: Crawl is available to watch on Netflix

4) Twisters

Still from the movie Twisters ( Image via Amblin Entertainment)

A storm season intensifies, and a retired meteorologist Kate, is brought back to the heart of a tornado. A social media superstar Tyler teams up with Kate when never seen before multiple tornadoes hits the town. Everyone comes together to fight this new phenomenon and survive the battle with nature through tools of technology.

The film is directed by Lee Issac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith. Daisy Edgar Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos play lead roles in the film. The uncertainty of how nature intensifies a dangerous phenomenon and causes a discourse in the life of the lead characters matches with Criaturas do Farol.

Where to watch: Twisters is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Thing

Still from the movie The Thing (Image via Universal Pictures)

During an exploration in Antarctica, a group of researchers come across a Norwegian facility near their research station. Seeing the condition of it, they realize something horrible has happened at this place.

Sensing an impending danger, they try to leave the place but when they try to leave, they meet a creature that can shape shifts of its victims and now they have to survive and figure out a way to escape the place together.

The film is directed by John Carpenter and is based on John W. Campbella’s novel Who Goes There. Popular actors like Kurt Russell, Keith David, and Wilford Brimley play titular roles in the film. The horror of the unknown and the theme of exploring a new sort of reality are very similar in both Criaturas do Farol and The Thing.

Where to watch: The Thing is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Train to Busan

Still from the movie Train to Busan (Image via Next Entertainment World)

Sok-woo, a father with not much time for his daughter Soo-ahn boards a train from Seoul to Busan. However, during the journey, a zombie apocalypse begins and he has to save himself and his daughter from the constant zombie attacks in a train.

The virus spreads like wildfire and all passengers are either trying to save themselves or their families, causing uncontrollable chaos.

Popular actors like Gong-Yoo, Jung Yu-Mi and Ma Dong-seok play crucial roles in the film. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-Ho and written by Park Joo-suk. Similar to the other mentions on the list, especially to Criaturas do Farol, Train to Busan also uses the tools of horrors of the unknown and creates very engaging survival thriller sequences for viewers.

Where to Watch: Train to Busan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Get Out

Still from the movie Get Out (Image via Blumhouse Productions)

Much like Criaturas do Farol, Get Out isn’t only relying on the horrors of the unknown to give thrills to the viewers but it causes an uneasy and unexpected horror between the pivotal characters. Get Out revolves around a young African-American guy named Chris, who is visiting his girlfriend’s house for the first time and sensing the awkwardness in the air.

At first, Chris thinks all this uneasiness is because of the interracial differences but then as time progresses, he realises there is much more to this family than what meets the eye.

The film is written and directed by popular actor Jordan Peele. Actors like Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, and Bradley Whitford played important roles in the film. The movie won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018.

Where to watch: Get Out is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

