5 movies that showcase John Krasinski’s screenplay writing skills 

Most people know John Krasinski as the intelligent and endearing Jim Halpert from the beloved American sitcom The Office. Jim's constant pranks on Rainn Wilson's Dwight never get old. Nor does his chemistry with Jenna Fischer's Pam, with whom his character has a happy ending in the show. Many fans may be unaware that Krasinski has also directed some episodes of the popular show.

In the last few years, Krasinski's skills in writing and directing have received much praise from critics and movie lovers alike. The horror movie, A Quiet Place: Day One, which was released in theatres on June 28, 2024, is based on a story by Krasinski and director Michael Sarnoski. Starring Lupita Nyong'o in the lead, it is centered around an invasion by aliens who have ultrasonic hearing.

Like A Quiet Place: Day One, Krasinski has worked on stories for many feature films. Fans who are eager to learn more about John Krasinski's storytelling abilities can find answers in this list of engaging movies written by the 44-year-old actor and filmmaker.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and may contain spoilers for the films that are mentioned.

Promised Land, A Quiet Place, and three other movies that prove John Krasinski can weave captivating stories

1) Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009)

This movie marks John Krasinski's directorial debut (Image via IFC Films)

In addition to taking charge as the director, John Krasinski also wrote the screenplay for this movie, which is based on David Foster Wallace's short stories. It follows Sara Quinn (Julianne Nicholson), who is unexpectedly dumped and sets on a mission to understand men's behavior by interviewing different men as part of her graduate studies.

This somewhat dark yet thoughtful adaptation attempts to uncover the complexities of relationships. It also looks at the different ways men and women perceive intimacy and love. Even though the story sometimes struggles to capture the depth of Wallace's work, the experienced cast more than makes up for it with inspired performances that engage the viewer.

Where to watch: This interesting John Krasinski movie is available for streaming on Apple TV and Prime Video.

2) Promised Land (2012)

The screenplay is based on a story by Dave Eggers (Image via Focus Features)

John Krasinski wrote the screenplay for Promised Land along with Matt Damon and also starred in the film with him. Directed by Gus Van Sant, it revolves around Steve Butler (Damon) who works for Global Crosspower Solutions. Steve has a good track record of convincing landowners to sign mineral rights leases that allow fracking by Global.

He is certain that he will impress management when he is assigned to get the people of a Pennsylvania farming town on board. However, Steve's plan hits a roadblock when an elderly science teacher, Frank Yates (Hal Holbrook) raises concerns about the safety of fracking.

Adding fuel to the fire is Dustin Noble (Krasinski), who is an environmental advocate. He tells the story of how his family dairy farm died out after fracking. The film explores environmental concerns and corporate manipulation, but its main focus is on the believable characters, who are vulnerable and naive in their own ways.

Where to watch: Promised Land can be streamed on Prime Video.

3) A Quiet Place (2018)

Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and John Krasinski worked on the screenplay together (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Given its commercial success, it is unlikely that horror movie fans have not heard of A Quiet Place franchise. This first installment is based on a story by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. John Krasinski added his input to the screenplay after joining the production. In the lead are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who play Evelyn and Lee Abbott.

They have three children and live on an isolated farm to survive the alien invasion that has almost killed off the human population. Since the sightless aliens use sound to detect their enemies, the Abbott family takes all measures to move as quietly as possible and communicate through sign language. However, it's hard to stay alert 24/7, and even the smallest mistakes have deadly consequences.

The story won over moviegoers because of the way it maintained suspense from beginning to end. For a movie that uses sound so sparingly, it does well to use it only at crucial moments to heighten the viewer's anticipation.

Where to watch: A Quiet Place, directed by John Krasinski, can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV.

4) A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Unlike the first installment, John Krasinski wrote this movie's screenplay all on his own (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The second installment in the A Quiet Place franchise, written by John Krasinski brings back the surviving members of the Abbott family. Evelyn and her kids do their best to keep the aliens at bay with high-frequency audio feedback that Regan (Millicent Simmonds) discovers can make them vulnerable.

Fans of the first movie will certainly relate to A Quiet Place Part II as it broadens on the established concept and theme. Emily Blunt, once again, beautifully captures the concerns and fears of the matriarch, who strives to save her family at all costs. In comparison to A Quiet Place, this movie is considerably fast-paced but it still maintains the unfaltering tension that hooked fans in the first place.

Where to watch: A Quiet Place Part II can be viewed on Apple TV and Prime Video.

5) IF (2024)

This fantasy comedy released recently in May 2024 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Compared to all the other works by John Krasinski on this list, this screenplay is strikingly different. This family-friendly crowd-pleaser is a testament to Krasinki's ever-evolving range.

A young Cailey Fleming plays the spirited Bea, who starts to see imaginary friends during a particularly tough time of her life. She decides to help her neighbor Cal, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, to help forgotten imaginary friends, called IFs and find new children to bond with.

While the story may be targeted toward a young audience, it is witty enough to entertain older viewers and make them want to reconnect with their "inner child." It also helps that the voice cast includes some big names from Hollywood, including George Clooney, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Schumer, among others.

Where to watch: Viewers can rent/buy this recently released John Krasinski movie on Prime Video, currently only available in the US.

John Krasinski fans should add these quality titles to their watchlist because they boast intriguing stories that leave a lasting impression.