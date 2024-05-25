6 age-gap romance movies like The Idea of You 

Age-gap romances have resurfaced as a hot topic after the release of the Anne Hathaway starrer The Idea of You early this month. Hathaway plays Solène Marchand, a single mother in her forties who catches the attention of a young musician played by Nicholas Galitzine, of Red, White and Royal Blue fame. In The Idea of You, they face many trials as they decide to act on their mutual attraction.

Based on Robinne Lee's novel, The Idea of You realistically portrays the challenges that tend to crop up in relationships with a significant age difference. Director Michael Showalter cleverly balances the sweet moments of a blossoming romance and the tough decisions that come into play as relationships evolve into something more serious and permanent in The Idea of You.

Like The Idea of You, several movies deal with age-gap romance. This list shortlists some of the must-watch titles that are too good to pass up on.

Liberal Arts and five other movies like The Idea of You that dive into the various aspects of age-gap romances

1) I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)

Rosie has the same inhibitions about dating a younger man like Solène in The Idea of You (Image via The Weinstein Company)

Like Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You, Michelle Pfeiffer plays the older love interest in this delightful rom-com. Her character is 40-year-old Rosie who has a strong bond with her teenage daughter played by Saoirse Ronan. It is interesting to note that Ronan makes her film debut in this movie by Amy Heckerling.

Rosie becomes smitten with Adam played by Paul Rudd who Marvel fans have come to recognize as Ant-Man. Even though they are both attracted to one another, Rosie is hesitant to take the relationship forward because she is insecure about the age difference. However, they do eventually find a way to make it work.

Where to watch: I Could Never Be Your Woman can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV.

2) An Education (2009)

An Education was nominated for three Academy Awards in 2010 (Image via BBC Films)

One of the things that viewers loved about The Idea of You was the meaningful conversations between Solène and Hayes that gave them butterflies. This film by Lone Scherfig can capture the same thrill of instantly connecting with someone new who is willing to listen and provide support.

Carey Mulligan is a 16-year-old schoolgirl named Jenny. She meets the charming David Goldman (Peter Sarsgaard) quite by chance and they strike up a seemingly innocent friendship. Eventually, things become more intimate but she realizes that David is not the person he portrays.

This coming-of-age shares a realistic perspective on how sometimes age-gap romances can have unhappy endings when dubious intentions become involved.

Where to watch: This critically acclaimed movie can be viewed on Netflix and Prime Video.

3) Crazy Heart (2009)

This film marks Scott Cooper's feature directorial debut (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Jeff Bridges has proved time and again that he has excellent range, which also comes through in this drama film with an age-gap romance. He plays Otis "Bad" Blake, a country musician who is a little too fond of the drink. Although he has potential, he doesn't seem motivated enough to change his lifestyle.

But things change when he develops feelings for a young journalist played by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The road to sobriety isn't easy but he manages to get his life and career back on track. Even though Crazy Heart doesn't have a clichéd happy ending, it still leaves viewers on a positive note, similar to The Idea of You.

Where to watch: Crazy Heart is available for streaming on Prime Video and Disney+.

4) Liberal Arts (2012)

In addition to starring in the lead, Josh Radnor also directed the film (Image via BCDF Pictures)

How I Met Your Mother fans tend to instantly associate Josh Radnor with Ted Mosby. In Liberal Arts, he plays Jesse Fisher. 35 years old, he is a college admissions officer who is dissatisfied with his life. But things start to look up when he meets 19-year-old Zibby, a sophomore played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Like Solène and Hayes in The Idea of You, Jesse and Zibby form an instant connection. The bond grows deeper when they start to correspond through letters. However, Jesse ends up rejecting her advances which hurts Zibby. Olsen and Radnor have great chemistry and even though they don't end up together, it is heartening to see both of them grow as a result of their interactions.

Where to watch: This age-gap romance movie can be streamed on Prime Video.

5) It Boy (2013)

Like The Idea of You, this rom-com also has plenty of swoon-worthy moments (Image via Europacorp)

This French rom-com by David Moreau stars Virginie Efira as Alice. 38 years old, she is extremely ambitious and wants to become the next editor of Rebelle magazine. When her colleagues mistakenly assume that she is seeing a much younger man played by Pierre Niney, she decides to use it to her advantage in order to advance her career.

However, things get complicated when the lines between real and fake starts to blur. Like the way Solène starts to come out of her shell after spending time with Hayes in The Idea of You, Alice realizes that there is more to life than work in the company of Balthazar. Playful yet earnest, this rom-com, like The Idea of You, leaves viewers with a smile on their lips.

Where to watch: It Boy can be viewed on Prime Video.

6) After The Rain (2018)

This live-action movie is based on a manga by Jun Mayuzuki (Image via Toho)

The Idea of You hinted at how genuine connections can encourage people to be the best versions of themselves. In this Japanese movie, similar emotions are expressed through the characters of Akira and Masami portrayed by Nana Komatsu and Yo Oizumi.

Akira is a high-school student who is very skilled in track and field. But after an injury, she has a hard time staying optimistic. A chance encounter with 45-year-old Mazami gives her hope and she ends up falling for him. Given their significant age difference, no romantic relationship forms between the two but they still find ways to support each other's dreams.

Sweet and thoughtful like The Idea of You, this endearing movie by Akira Nagai focuses on how even small kind gestures can have a deep positive impact on people who are hurting or disheartened.

Where to watch: After the Rain is available for streaming on Netflix.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching The Idea of You will enjoy these age-gap romance movies that prove people can form special connections with those who are significantly younger or older than them.