Jeff Bridges confirms return as Kevin Flynn in Tron: Ares

With Tron: Ares shooting right now as Jared Leto gears up to bring this franchise to a new age, an actor from the franchise's past has confirmed that he will be returning to star in the new film. Kevin Flynn himself, i.e. Jeff Bridges, will be returning the play the character in the upcoming third film that is being produced by Walt Disney Studios.

Bridges confirmed his return as Kevin Flynn in Tron: Ares during the Film Comment Podcast, where he spoke about being involved in the upcoming sequel. This will be Jeff Bridges' third time returning to the Tron universe since 2010's Tron: Legacy and he will be joining Jared Leto, as the actor teased working with him during the podcast.

Jeff Bridges discusses his return in Tron: Ares

Talking about Tron: Ares on the Film Comment Podcast, Jeff Bridges confirmed the fact that he will be returning to the Tron universe once more. The actor also said how he has looked forward to working with Jared Leto and how he is nervous about it as well, as the Morbius star is someone that he has admired for a long while:

“I’m heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the Tron story,” he said in the podcast.

He continued:

“Jared Leto is the star of this third one. I’m really anxious to work with him. I’ve admired his work.”

According to Variety, it also looks like the actor has already filmed his scenes as his reps confirmed to the outlet that the podcast was recorded a while back and Bridges' work on Tron: Ares was already done. The actor also shared what he saw behind the scenes on the film and shared that the sets that he has seen are "beautiful".

It's currently unclear how Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn will return in the film as in an effort to save his son Sam in Tron: Legacy, he reintegrated with his clone, Clu, which caused an explosion and claimed his life. With Bridges' Kevin Flynn being the most important character in the Tron franchise as it all started with him, he likely might have a significant role.

In the interview, Bridges also joked about being de-aged in Tron: Legacy and had this to say:

“I didn’t like the way I looked in it. I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre.”

What is Tron: Ares about?

Tron: Ares will be the third film in the franchise and will be a standalone sequel to Tron and Tron: Legacy. The film will star Jared Leto as the titular character Ares, who is a computer program, and according to IMDb, it will follow him as he goes on a journey from a digital world to the human one.

According to Bridges, Tron: Ares will also be playing less with the artificial intelligence plotline that was seen in the previous movies. Jared Leto in the film will be joined by stars such as Greta Lee, Evan Peter, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson - all of whom have reportedly been cast in undisclosed roles as of now.

The film will also be directed by Joachim Rønning and is currently scheduled to release in theatres on October 10, 2025.