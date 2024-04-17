"I want to use all those effects" — Michael Douglas reveals he wanted a "fantastic" exit in Ant-Man 3 for Pym

The legendary Michael Douglas, who was recently seen in Apple TV+'s Franklin, revealed that he had some varying ideas about his character in Ant-Man 3 (or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). While promoting his latest Apple TV+ series on The View on Tuesday, the actor admitted that he wanted Hank Pym to die by the end of the third movie.

Sadly, not only did the film not depict any heroic death, but it also failed to impress fans or critics despite building huge hype around the movie.

"This actually was my request for the third one...I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up," he said.

This came in response to a question from Alyssa Farah Griffin, who asked him about his past comments about Hank Pym's fate in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor remarked that he would return for a fourth part only if his character had a death at the end.

What role did Michael Douglas play in Ant-Man?

Michael Douglas played Hank Pym in the MCU's Ant-Man and its two sequels. The character was originally the real Ant-Man in the comics but Marvel decided to use him as the mentor to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

In the MCU, Hank Pym is an entomologist and physicist who built the original Ant-Man suit after discovering Pym particles. These particles have been instrumental in the MCU, even until Avengers: Endgame, when they were also the most important element in bringing back the stones from alternate timelines to undo Thanos' snapping.

In his movie backstory, Pym became the original Ant-Man with his wife, Janet van Dyne, taking on the mantle of the Wasp. The film explores their stories in detail, spread over the three films. After initially retiring, he came back to action when his former protégé, Darren Cross, recreated the Pym Particles and came back as the villainous Yellowjacket.

Describing his character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in an interview with Cinemablend, Michael Douglas had previously said:

"It plays really good against Scott, against Paul's character. But yeah, [Hank]'s a little arrogant, a little aloof. An intellectual, he always thinks he's smarter than everybody else. He has this little conflict with Laurence Fishburne's character.

"And certainly does not think that Paul Rudd, Scott, was the right character to carry on the role of Ant-Man. But yeah, it's a little dangerous, being a little bit of an as*hole. But I like that, I'm not afraid of it," he added.

The third film almost concluded all of its arcs but did not give a definitive ending to Pym's character, which the veteran actor wanted badly. Michael Douglas also previously joked that he would return to a possible fourth Ant-Man film only if he gets to die.

The veteran Michael Douglas is one of Hollywood's most renowned actors. Douglas has numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Michael Douglas' work includes Fatal Attraction (1987), The War of the Roses (1989), and Basic Instinct (1992), among many others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback