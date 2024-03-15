Insider says Eternals 2, Captain Marvel 3, Ant-Man 4 are canceled by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has had it tough over the last few years. Aside from releases such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio hasn't had a major financial or critical success, and it appears that the higher-ups are scaling back on making films that might seem more like a risky venture.

According to Marvel insider and leaker Daniel Richtman, it looks like the studio will no longer be moving forward with a potential Captain Marvel 3, Ant-Man 4, and Eternals 2. The report comes right as Disney CEO Bob Iger recently commented that the studio will be focusing on hits that will bring them much-guaranteed success.

Marvel Studios reportedly canceled major sequels

According to insider Daniel Richtman, going forward the Marvel Studio will focus lesser on risks and more on franchises that have proven to be guaranteed hits. This decision would reportedly follow the tanking of the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which failed at the worldwide box office.

Carrying a reported budget of around $274.8 million, Captain Marvel was only able to gross $206.1 million worldwide. The same logic can be applied to Ant-Man 4 and Eternals 2 which failed at the box office as well.

Even though The Marvels received some positive reviews, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania garnered some of the worst reviews of any MCU movie, and Eternals failed to impress critics as well.

The recent update, which has yet to be confirmed by Marvel, supposedly tracks with comments made by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who agreed that Marvel Studios had too high of output and would focus on quality rather than quantity.

“We’re doing a lot. When we talk about improving our film slate, there are really three approaches. One is you have to kill things you no longer believe and that’s not easy in this business. Because either you’ve gotten started, you have some costs. It’s a relationship with either your employees or with a creative community. And it’s not an easy thing," Bob Iger said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

He added,

"But you gotta make those tough calls. We’ve not been that public about it, but we’ve killed a few projects already that we just didn’t feel were strong enough."

Marvel Studios has been facing issues internally too

It appears that Marvel Studios has been facing many internal struggles recently. Projects such as Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America 4 have gone through major retoolings, and the company is also currently dealing with Jonathan Majors' issue.

Just recently, the studio also fired Beau DeMayo, the writer for X-Men '97 and early drafts for Blade.